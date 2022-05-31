'I feel blessed' | Gallaudet sprinter reflects on winning school's first national title

Eric Gregory won the NCAA Division III national championship in the 400M dash and took third place in the 200M dash.

WASHINGTON — Eric Gregory is a man of few words, but his smile speaks volumes. Gregory returned to Gallaudet University’s campus in Northeast D.C., Tuesday after winning the school its first national championship.

“I feel blessed, that’s all, nothing but blessed," said the sophomore sprinter.

Gregory was greeted Tuesday afternoon in the school’s gym by a group of supporters eager to celebrate their national champion. Gallaudet University educates students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Gregory is hard of hearing and as he stood speaking with WUSA9 trackside, while holding his NCAA Division III National Champion trophy for his 400-meter dash and a third place trophy for the 200-meter dash, Gregory said his new hardware was proof he won’t let any challenges he faces off the track impact his performance on it.

“I was so excited when he crossed that line, and not only was he a national champion, but he set a new world deaf record in the 400 meters," said Gallaudet men's track and field head coach, Byron Moore.

𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙔 𝙈𝘼𝙆𝙀𝙍



Eric Gregory becomes #Gallaudet's first National Champion in 46.19 seconds.



Gregory's 400-meter dash final run on Saturday at the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field National Championship.#GUBison | #DeafChampion | #D3TF @USTFCCCA pic.twitter.com/5v25NOTjWP — Gallaudet Bison (@GallaudetBison) May 28, 2022

Gregory crossed the finish line in 46.19 seconds.

“It means a lot to me because of what I’ve been through, my family, my goals, my dreams," he said. "It’s a big part of my life."

Gregory is also a dad to an almost 2-year-old, Chonai, and hopes his ability to conquer his goals will inspire her one day to do the same.

"[I'm teaching her] that she can chase her dreams too, and that she has to work hard for it too, like I did," Gregory said.

Gregory said he’s just getting started. As a sophomore, there is still plenty of time to win again. And his coach agrees.

“He works so hard when he’s here training," Moore said. "He never complains, and that’s all I can ask for."

As for winning another national championship next year, Moore feels confident.

"For sure! We're coming back," the coach said enthusiastically.