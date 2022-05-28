Deaf sprinter gives Division III Gallaudet University first title

Eric Gregory is the first-ever national champion for the Washington D.C. school that serves students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

GENEVA, Ohio — Gallaudet University sprinter Eric Gregory won the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division III national championships Saturday, becoming the first national champion for the Washington, D.C., school that serves students who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Gregory, a sophomore, won the final at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, in 46.19 seconds, improving on his own school record. Gregory later finished third in the 200.

“I feel really good about my performance at the national championship meet. I came into this year looking to make up for two lost years (due to COVID-19) and get Gallaudet and my name out there,” Gregory said. “Now people know my name and will remember me."

𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙔 𝙈𝘼𝙆𝙀𝙍



Eric Gregory becomes #Gallaudet's first National Champion in 46.19 seconds.



Gregory's 400-meter dash final run on Saturday at the 2022 NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field National Championship.#GUBison | #DeafChampion | #D3TF @USTFCCCA pic.twitter.com/5v25NOTjWP — Gallaudet Bison (@GallaudetBison) May 28, 2022

Gallaudet coach Byron Moore told reporters that he couldn't be "more proud" of Gregory.

He said, "We sat down this spring and created the plan for the season with the goal of qualifying for the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash races at nationals. Eric executed the plans beautifully all the way to a national championship!"

Gregory ran the ninth fastest time in the 400-meter dash in Division III history.

Overall, Gregory helped earn 16 points for Gaullaudet in the outdoor track & field championship Saturday. The university placed 17th in the national championship, which is the highest it has ever placed in an NCAA national championship.

The championship was won by University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a second place finish by John Carroll University in Cleveland.

Eric Gregory receives his 400-meter dash national championship trophy from his head coach Byron Moore as part of NCAA Division III tradition where the winning student athlete's coach hands out the trophies to all of the All-Americans in that event. #GUBison | #d3track | #d3tf pic.twitter.com/DSxiPkmi9Y — Gallaudet Bison (@GallaudetBison) May 28, 2022

___