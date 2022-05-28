Deaf sprinter gives Division III Gallaudet University first title

GENEVA, Ohio — Gallaudet University sprinter Eric Gregory won the 400-meter dash at the NCAA Division III national championships Saturday, becoming the first national champion for the Washington, D.C., school that serves students who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Gregory, a sophomore, won the final at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, in 46.19 seconds, improving on his own school record. Gregory later finished third in the 200.
“I feel really good about my performance at the national championship meet. I came into this year looking to make up for two lost years (due to COVID-19) and get Gallaudet and my name out there,” Gregory said. “Now people know my name and will remember me."
Gallaudet coach Byron Moore told reporters that he couldn't be "more proud" of Gregory.
He said, "We sat down this spring and created the plan for the season with the goal of qualifying for the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash races at nationals. Eric executed the plans beautifully all the way to a national championship!"
Gregory ran the ninth fastest time in the 400-meter dash in Division III history.
Overall, Gregory helped earn 16 points for Gaullaudet in the outdoor track & field championship Saturday. The university placed 17th in the national championship, which is the highest it has ever placed in an NCAA national championship.
The championship was won by University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a second place finish by John Carroll University in Cleveland.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.