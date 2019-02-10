WASHINGTON — As if tensions weren't high enough for Nationals fans during the single-elimination Wild Card game against the Brewers Tuesday night, a fire alarm went off in Nationals Park.

The alarm went off mid-game with lights flashing around the stadium and prevented game officials from announcing Anthony Rendon's walk-up. Nobody seemed to move after hearing the alarms.

The noise only lasted a couple of minutes before silencing, and National Park officials have yet to officially comment on why the alarm went off.

The Brewers came out strong with a 3-0 lead against the Nationals thanks to a two-run home run from Yasmani Grandal in the first inning. Trea Turner got the Nationals on the board by the bottom of the third after a home run.

The Nationals currently trail the Brewers 3-1 at the bottom of the eighth inning.

RELATED: Planning on sports betting in the District? Thanks to a new court order, you might have to wait

RELATED: Nats fans do the "Baby Shark" before Gerardo Parra at-bat