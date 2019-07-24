WASHINGTON — Chances are you've heard the Nationals' Gerardo Parra's walkup song before.

If you have small children, you've definitely heard it probably hundreds of times.

Nationals' outfielder Gerardo Parra has "Baby Shark" as his walkup song before his at-bats.

On Tuesday, before he pinch hit for Wander Suero, almost everybody in the entire stadium was doing the "Baby Shark."

Of course Parra singled, and drove in two runs in the at-bat.

Gerardo Parra has been credited for injecting fun in the Nationals.

Manager Davey Martinez says Parra is the one responsible for players dancing in the dugout after home runs.

The team has been one of the hottest in baseball over the last two months.

You might think "Baby Shark" is one of the most annoying songs in the history of music, but I say if it ain't broke don't fix it.

And the Nationals definitely are not broken right now.