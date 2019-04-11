WASHINGTON — Because what Jeff Adams needs most right now is more beer.

The World Series Game 5 legend is living his best life. He just won free beer at any home Caps game this year after winning the Capitals 'Slapshot' challenge, where players have to beat the buzzer and shoot and hit light-up tiles with a puck.

Adams became a social media icon and temporary face of Bud Light after he caught a home run during Game 5 of the World Series with his chest, managing to hold on to two beers. The beer company took advantage of the publicity and flew Jeff out to Game 6, where a commercial spot was played featuring the moment and a commemorative t-shirt was made, with large block letters that read "always save the beers."

"I guess I was just in the right place at the right time," Adams said after Game 7. "All credits to the Nats though!"

Adams even rode in his own float during yesterday's World Series parade for the Nats and stopped by bars along the parade route to pass out t-shirts. Proceeds from his shirt sales are benefiting Folds of Honor, as Adams is an Army veteran.

Looks like Adams is set on cold ones for a while.

Jeff Adams will ride in the Nationals victory parade

Courtesy Bud Light

