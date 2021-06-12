'Science on our side' | Bill Nye announces starting lineup for Washington Nationals

This isn't the first time that the Washington DC native has been spotted at Nationals games.

WASHINGTON — With "science on our side," the Washington Nationals took the field of Nats Park with the help of Bill Nye on Saturday.

Nye, who grew to popularity with his famous show "Bill Nye The Science Guy," announced the starting lineup for the Nationals ahead of its matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

"Got science on our side tonight ... huge thanks to Bill Nye for handling starting lineup duty at National Park!," said the Nats in a tweet following Nye's lineup performance.

This isn't the first time that Nye has been spotted at Nationals games, and even attended a World Series game back in 2019, decked out in Nats gear.

Got #science on our side tonight...



Huge thanks to Bill Nye for handling starting lineup duty at Nationals Park!@BillNye // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/fb1YcBhrEq — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 13, 2021

Nye was born and raised in D.C. and even attended Sidwell Friends.

"It's your hometown, your civic pride, and these people become a bit of your family... you know their names, you know what they look like, you recognize them by how they walk, you share their joys and sorrows," Nye said of the team to the Washington Post in 2012. " I guess that's what being a loyal fan is. You want to see them do well, you're disappointed when they don't do well. "

Nye has even been a hit in the Nationals dugout, too. He's chatted up the likes of Adam Eaton and Trae Turner before a game. He even wished Juan Soto a "happy orbit of the sun" on his 21st birthday.

.@BillNye wishes Juan Soto a Happy Birthday in only a way Bill Nye can. pic.twitter.com/naPtDLI3DV — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 25, 2019