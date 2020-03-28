WASHINGTON — Alright Nationals fans, we know you have some time to kill in quarantine. While baseball isn't back just yet -- insert sad Sean Doolittle face here -- a delayed season means your Nats are STILL World Series champs for just a while longer.

Why not pass the hours by re-watching the entire three-hour magical Game 7 at home? The MLB is streaming the full match in HD on-demand, meaning you can watch those Rendon and Kendrick 7th inning homers wherever you are self-isolating.

To watch the boys #FinishTheFight, go to the MLB site here: https://www.mlb.com/video/nationals-win-2019-world-series

But why just watch the final game? The post-season run was nothing short of excitement and defying the odds -- let's not forget that Wild Card game.

For those who want to relive the Nats entire postseason run, MASN Sports has you covered. The group is rebroadcasting all 12 of the Nationals postseason victories AND the championship parade starting April 2, on what would have been the Nats home opener.

Here's the full schedule:

In December of last year, Major League Baseball produced an annual documentary that captures the highs and lows of every World Series since 1943. And for the first time in franchise history, the Nats got to be a part of it. Interviews featured Davey Martinez, Sean Doolittle, Ryan Zimmerman, Anthony Rendon, Max Scherzer and Juan Soto, and the documentary is available on BlueRay and DVD now.

While the 2020 World Series might have a later start this year, we're rooting for the Nats. Besides, we'll keep the spirit alive with this handwashing rendition of Baby Shark, guaranteed to be stuck in your head until the real Opening Day.

