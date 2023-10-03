x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
VERIFY

VERIFY | Do homicide suspects in DC have an average of 11 prior arrests?

Are Chief Contee's numbers correct?

More Videos

WASHINGTON — Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Robert J. Contee III made a comment last week that blew up online.

“The average homicide suspect has been arrested 11 times prior to them committing a homicide. That’s a problem,” Contee said.

But is that true?

THE QUESTION

Is it true that the average homicide suspect in D.C. has 11 prior arrests?

Related Articles

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

This is true.

Yes, Chief Contee’s claim is true.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to police records, on average, a homicide suspect today has been arrested 11 previous times.

To many people online, that number seemed high, but Contee didn’t offer a lot of context. So we dug deeper to find out how today’s numbers compare to the past.

Turns out, prior arrests haven’t always been that common.

Related Articles

In 2001, DC Police reported that the average homicide suspect had 5.3 prior arrests – that’s less than half of the new normal. In fact, having 11 prior arrests was rare 20 years ago, with only 11% of homicide suspects reaching today’s average.

We can also confirm that as of today, homicides are up 25% compared to this time last year.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out