Man sentenced to nearly 2 decades in prison for catfishing man before shooting him to death

Officials say William Whitaker used Instagram to catfish the man in order to get him to the Metro station before shooting him to death in 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for his part in killing a man near the Mount Vernon Square Metro station in January 2020.

According to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 21-year-old William Whitaker was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison for the death of 19-year-old Malick Cisse.

Prosecutors say Whitaker used a woman's Instagram account to message Cisse and set up plans to meet near the Mount Vernon Square Metro station.

Cisse arrived at the Metro station on Seventh Street in Northwest around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2020, believing he was going to meet the woman from Instagram. That is when Whitaker and a group of others pulled up in a white car and shot Cisse, killing him.

Whitaker is believed to be part of the Simple City "Avenue Crew" and officials claim the shooting was connected to a crew rivalry.

Whitaker was arrested on May 7, 2020, and has been in custody ever since.