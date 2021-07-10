Is the U.S. the only country donating vaccines? | Verify

Records from COVAX show dozens of countries are donating vaccines globally.

WASHINGTON — A little more than half of the United States is fully vaccinated. Despite an abundance of vaccines, the country continues to hover around that number.

The United States now has more than enough vaccine to cover the unvaccinated and still have millions of doses left over.

At the same time, only around 34% of the world has gotten the shot. The Biden administration has already begun donating doses internationally. Many countries have little to no access to the vaccines.

A viewer asked emailed us and asked: Are other nations donating COVID19 vaccines to under privileged countries? Or is the US the only one supporting the world?

QUESTION:

Is the US the only country donating vaccines?

OUR SOURCES:

ANSWER:

No, dozens of other countries are donating vaccines too.

WHAT WE FOUND:

“The U.S. is by far the largest donor having pledged more than 1.1 billion doses to be delivered before 2023,” Wexler said. “So far, 170 million of those doses have been shipped.”

But, the U.S. is not the only donor of vaccines worldwide.

“The largest donors include Germany, France, the UK, and China,” Wexler said.

“Those countries have pledged to provide between 100 and 120 million doses. Nowhere near on the scale of the U.S.”

So, the U.S. is not the only donor of vaccines to the world. It’s just the largest so far.