VERIFY: Yes, you can still donate plasma once you've been vaccinated

Posts on social media purport that the American Red Cross refuses plasma donations from people vaccinated for COVID-19. That's not true.

WASHINGTON — In the United States, the demand for blood transfusions typically outpaces supply. That’s why there’s always a big push to donate.

But some posts online are warning not to roll up your sleeve just yet, writing, “The American Red Cross says you cannot donate Blood plasma if you’ve had the vaccine, because the vaccine wipes out the body’s natural antibodies.”

THE QUESTION

Did the American Red Cross say they cannot accept plasma donations from COVID- vaccinated individuals because the vaccine 'wipes out' your antibodies.

THE ANSWER

No, this is false.

OUR SOURCES

American Red Cross spokesperson and website

WHAT WE FOUND

Our Verify researchers contacted the American Red Cross and looked at information from their website. They say this claim is false.

Not only does the Red Cross allow people who got the jab to donate plasma, but if you have high levels of antibodies, your plasma may go to treat COVID patients, what's called 'convalescent plasma.'

As long as you're feeling healthy, the Red Cross says you can donate following COVID vaccination.

"Donating blood, platelets or plasma after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine does not reduce a donor’s protection from the virus," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Similar to other vaccines such as measles, mumps or influenza, the COVID-19 vaccine is designed to generate an immune response to help protect an individual from illness. A donor’s immune response is not impacted by giving blood."