WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Are there federally non-compliant options in the DMV for people who don’t want a REAL ID license?

ANSWER:

Yes, but only strict requirements for those who qualify.

SOURCES:

D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles

Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

PROCESS:

The Verify Team works to get answers to items you question in your neighborhood. Rose Berger asked if there are federally non-compliant driver's licenses in the District of Columbia for people who don't want to get a REAL ID license.

So, the Verify researchers went to officials from D.C.’s Department of Motor Vehicles to find out.

According to a spokesperson, since 2014 the agency has been issuing REAL ID driver licenses and Limited Purpose driver licenses.

A REAL ID Driver’s License meets increased federal security standards and will be required next October for all domestic flights and entry into federally secured buildings.

A limited purpose license only lets D.C. residents who don't have a social security number available drive legally. To get a limited purpose license, you must never have had or not be eligible for a Social Security number.

You have to be 15 or older, not have a license from another state and have lived in D.C. for 6 months or longer.

If you have a limited purpose driver license and not a REAL ID License, you will not be able to use it as an ID to board fly in the US or get into a secure federal facility next year.

So, we can verify: yes, D.C. has a federally non-compliant driver's license option, the limited purpose driver's license, but it’s only for people who don’t have a social security number.

The city also will not issue a limited purpose license to anyone with outstanding parking tickets or other fines.

As for non-compliant driver license options in Maryland, only those who don't have valid U.S. citizenship, can qualify for a non-compliant license.

In Virginia, residents can choose to not upgrade to REAL ID, keeping their standard driver’s license that’s non-compliant.

So after October 2020, additional documents, like a passport or passport card will be required if you’re flying within the U.S. or to get into a secure federal facility if you don’t have a REAL ID license.

