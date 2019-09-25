WASHINGTON — QUESTION:
Are there federally non-compliant options in the DMV for people who don’t want a REAL ID license?
ANSWER:
Yes, but only strict requirements for those who qualify.
SOURCES:
D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles
Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
PROCESS:
The Verify Team works to get answers to items you question in your neighborhood. Rose Berger asked if there are federally non-compliant driver's licenses in the District of Columbia for people who don't want to get a REAL ID license.
So, the Verify researchers went to officials from D.C.’s Department of Motor Vehicles to find out.
According to a spokesperson, since 2014 the agency has been issuing REAL ID driver licenses and Limited Purpose driver licenses.
A REAL ID Driver’s License meets increased federal security standards and will be required next October for all domestic flights and entry into federally secured buildings.
A limited purpose license only lets D.C. residents who don't have a social security number available drive legally. To get a limited purpose license, you must never have had or not be eligible for a Social Security number.
You also have to be 15 or older, not have a license from another state and have lived in DC for 6 months or longer.
You have to be 15 or older, not have a license from another state and have lived in D.C. for 6 months or longer.
If you have a limited purpose driver license and not a REAL ID License, you will not be able to use it as an ID to board fly in the US or get into a secure federal facility next year.
So, we can verify: yes, D.C. has a federally non-compliant driver's license option, the limited purpose driver's license, but it’s only for people who don’t have a social security number.
The city also will not issue a limited purpose license to anyone with outstanding parking tickets or other fines.
As for non-compliant driver license options in Maryland, only those who don't have valid U.S. citizenship, can qualify for a non-compliant license.
In Virginia, residents can choose to not upgrade to REAL ID, keeping their standard driver’s license that’s non-compliant.
So after October 2020, additional documents, like a passport or passport card will be required if you’re flying within the U.S. or to get into a secure federal facility if you don’t have a REAL ID license.
RELATED: VERIFY: Can you skip renewing a valid license if the MVA hasn’t notified you about REAL ID?
RELATED: As Real ID deadline approaches, Maryland delegate demands solutions to protect drivers whose licenses are seized
RELATED: Fighting epic waits at the MVA in Maryland with more workers extended hours
RELATED: What's with the ridiculous wait at Maryland's MVA?
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.