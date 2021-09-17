Fact-checking the Virginia Governor's Debate

We fact-checked some of the claims that the candidates made Thursday night.

GRUNDY, Va. — Thursday night Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe faced off in their first debate in the race for Virginia's Governor.

Like all debates, there were plenty of claims thrown around. We went through some of the claims and verified what is true and what is false.

CLAIM:

“When I was governor, we had the lowest crime rate in America,” said Terry McAuliffe.

ANSWER:

False, while Virginia had very low crime rates during Governor McAuliffe’s term, it’s false to say it was the lowest.

OUR SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND:

We looked at the violent crime data from Governor McAuliffe’s term from the years 2014 through 2018. We compared those numbers per capita state to state. During that time, Virginia was always at the bottom five of the states, ranking the lowest in crime. However, it was never the lowest. That honor went to Vermont and Maine.

CLAIM:

“I don’t believe that Biden has the authority to mandate vaccines,” said Glenn Youngkin.

ANSWER:

Constitutional law experts disagree with Youngkin. They said President Joe Biden does have that authority for federal workers. However, they are divided on whether or not that authority extends to private businesses.

OUR SOURCES:

A host of Constitutional law professors and lawyers:

WHAT WE FOUND: