Virginia governor's race: McAuliffe, Youngkin to debate

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are meeting Thursday night at the Appalachian School of Law for Virginia's gubernatorial debate.

GRUNDY, Va. — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to square off in Virginia's first gubernatorial debate of the general election season.

The race is being closely watched as a possible indicator of voter sentiment heading into the 2022 national midterm elections. The two candidates are to meet Thursday night at the Appalachian School of Law in conservative-leaning southwest Virginia.

McAuliffe served as Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018. Youngkin is the former co-chief executive of The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm.

In Virginia, governors are not allowed to serve consecutive terms. A second debate is scheduled for Sept. 28 in liberal-leaning northern Virginia.

The debate begins at 7 p.m. Eastern and will be streamed online.

Thursday's debate comes on the eve of early voting across the Commonwealth.

Starting Friday, September 17, you can vote early at your local election office or vote by mail-in absentee ballot.

More information can be found on Virginia's Department of Elections website.

Here are important upcoming dates: