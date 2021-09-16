x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over abortion, COVID in 1st debate

The race is being closely watched as a possible indicator of national voter sentiment.

GRUNDY, Va. — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin clashed over abortion and vaccination policies in Virginia’s first gubernatorial debate of the general election season. Each sought to cast the other as extreme on major issues Thursday. 

The race is being closely watched as a possible indicator of national voter sentiment.

Asked his position on President Joe Biden’s sweeping new vaccine mandates, Youngkin called himself a strong advocate for the COVID-19 vaccines but said he thought the president lacked the authority to “dictate” that workers receive one. 

McAuliffe criticized Youngkin as failing to show leadership, saying the Republican has undermined vaccine efforts and would unleash the virus by not mandating inoculations.

RELATED: Virginia governor's race: McAuliffe, Youngkin to debate

RELATED: Virginia's Republican gubernatorial candidate announces plans, sets clash with former governor

RELATED: States don't know who is vaccinated when records don't cross state lines

WATCH NEXT: Virginia gubernatorial debate

The first gubernatorial debate between Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is held in Grundy, Virginia. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube Channel. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.