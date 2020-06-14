Richmond mayor asks for probe as police car hits protesters

A police SUV drove into a group of protesters who were blocking the vehicle’s path during a demonstration on Saturday.

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has asked a state prosecutor to investigate an incident Saturday when a police SUV drove into a group of protesters who were blocking the vehicle’s path during a demonstration.

In messages posted on Twitter Sunday, Stoney said he has also asked the police department to place the officer involved on administrative leave.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that no one appeared to be injured after a Richmond police SUV drove slowly up on a curb and appeared to strike multiple protesters as they blocked the vehicle’s path near the Robert E. Lee statue.