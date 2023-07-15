Purple Line delayed again, likely not to be completed until Spring, 2027

The project was already more than four years behind schedule, and approximately $3.8 billion over budget.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The highly anticipated Purple Line, which will eventually connect New Carrolton to Bethesda, is facing further delays, according to an announcement from the Maryland Transit Administration.

The MTA, along with the Purple Line Transit Partners, announced that they'll be seeking a 7-month extension from the Board of Public Works, putting the new deadline in Spring of 2027.

The project was already more than four years behind schedule, and approximately $3.8 billion over budget. The latest extension will cost the city another $148 million, according to the MTA.

"We understand the impacts that prolonged construction creates for the residents and businesses along the Purple Line alignment and will continue to minimize disruptions where possible,” said Ray Biggs, II, Purple Line Project Director.

When complete, the Purple Line will traverse more than 16 miles, connecting 21 stations, including four existing ones; Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park, and New Carrolton.

The Purple Line, which has now been overseen by three governors, has faced numerous challenges.

In 2016, the project needed to overcome a lawsuit that delayed environmental approval. And in 2020, the private contractor dropped out of the project, leading to a significant delay. In 2022, a new contractor was selected to finish the job.

"This is one project that is very unique," said Biggs. "And the situations that we’ve endured."

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said that these delays demonstrated what can go wrong with a public-private partnership.

"I think public-private partnerships can be done well," he said. "We just haven't done it well."

Despite his concerns with the project, Elrich said that there's no turning back now, amid all the sunken costs.

[1/4] After years of waiting on the Purple Line to be completed, we are once again seeing this project beset by delays and increased costs. This is not good news. But it’s not surprising. pic.twitter.com/6eEbRAhNht — County Exec Marc Elrich (@MontCoExec) July 15, 2023

"This is what it is," he said. "And having gotten this far and done this much, you might as well finish this out."