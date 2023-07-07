'Who's going to pay for it?' | Council chair weighs in on future of Commanders stadium in DC

Phil Mendelson says the District is "maxed out" on borrowing.

WASHINGTON — The transformation of the old RFK site into a brand new Washington Commanders stadium could be one step closer if federal legislation is passed. But the head of the DC Council is concerned about the potential price tag.

A spokesperson for Rep. James Comer (R-KY) confirmed that they are "preparing legislation" that would allow D.C. to develop the RFK site into a new Washington Commanders football stadium or into another mixed-use development.The exact details of the legislation have not been finalized.

When asked about the legislation during a press conference Monday, DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said he had not yet seen the legislation, but has met with Comer in the past about issues in the District. He said regardless of the legislation, there are still challenges ahead.

"The primary challenge is who's going to pay for it," Mendelson said. "We've just adopted a budget for fiscal year '24 and included a capital improvement program for six years. We are maxed out in our borrowing."

Mendelson has previously said he is opposed to the idea of a new stadium. He and Councilmember Charles Allen have said the RFK land should be used for affordable housing.

Monday, Mendelson said there are more pressing issues to address before the stadium site, specifically pointing out the Metro's impending $750 million fiscal cliff.

"There are other pressing needs that are capital in nature," Mendelson said.

A source with knowledge of the RFK stadium negotiations told WUSA9's Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Flack more details about what this move indicates.

"[It's a] demonstration of the club and the city's strategic shift in approach to get this done," the source said.

Comer is the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, a powerful body that oversees D.C. legislatively. D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the sole representative in Congress for the District, criticized the bill in a statement Friday morning.

"Chairman Comer has repeatedly demonstrated a fixation for meddling in D.C.’s affairs in his committee's recent hearings," she wrote. "Even though he is not a D.C. resident and he does not represent D.C. in Congress. The future of the RFK site should be decided by a consensus between the D.C. Council and the mayor, who have been entrusted to represent the best interests of D.C. residents.”

Del. Norton previously pushed for legislation that would have authorized the sale of the land to D.C. for development. She has opposed Congress dictating the terms of development.

In a May statement, the Commanders told WUSA9 that they have a vision for the RFK site, although they are maintaining conversations with other jurisdictions as well.

“We are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local level, sharing our vision for a potential venue that will create jobs and economic growth for the region and be compatible with the surrounding community and the elected leaders of the District,” a Commanders spokesperson wrote to WUSA9 in May.