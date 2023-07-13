2 killed during robberies on DC college campuses in just 8 days

Within eight days, Catholic University and Howard University both had homicides on campus, although students were not the victims.

WASHINGTON — Early Thursday morning, just before 6 a.m., 34-year-old Rafael Adolfo Gomez of Beltsville was shot and killed in what started as a robbery, according to DC Police.

According to Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick, Gomez was a subcontractor for a construction project on campus, and was arriving for work.

"I join the campus community in offering my sincere condolences to the family, and all who mourn this tragedy," Frederick wrote in a statement. "This is a senseless loss of a partner who will be deeply missed by his co-workers and peers, and employees working within our Physical Facilities Management office."

Frederick wrote in the statement that Gomez was working on the Campus Steam Plant Revitalization Project. The statement described Gomez as a "husband, father, and friend."

According to DC Police, the shooting happened near the intersection of W Street NW and 6th Street NW, located on the campus of Howard University. Investigators are now looking for a Nissan SUV, with the Maryland Tag 5EW6340, as a "vehicle of interest."

James Boteler, a 3rd District Commander with MPD said that there was no threat to the campus. Boteler urged anyone with information to come forward.

"There were lots of citizens preparing to go to work this morning," he said in an early-morning press conference. "I'm sure there are folks out here who saw or heard something."

Second Campus Homicide in Eight Days

The shooting comes eight days after another homicide on Catholic University. The two incidents are unrelated, although both started as attempted robberies, according to police.

Maxwell Emerson, a 25-year-old teacher from Kentucky, was in the District to attend a professional development seminar, when he was shot and killed on July 5.

According to Police, Emerson was shot and killed by 22-year-old Jaime Macedo. According to court documents, the suspect approached the victim at the Catholic University Metro Stop.

Surveillance pictures show Emerson giving the suspect money, but a short time later, the suspect is shown walking behind Emerson on Michigan Avenue, where he pulled out a gun.

The victim sent a frantic Snapchat message to his twin brother in Kentucky writing: "Help. Bring ribbed. At cub point."

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Emerson sitting on the park bench nervously emptying out his backpack as the suspect stands over him. The two are later seen struggling and falling to the ground. Emerson then gets up and attempts to run and that’s when police said the suspect shot him in the stomach.