MAP: Secret Service outlines Red and Green Zone restricted areas in DC ahead of Inauguration Day

The Secret Service has released a new map of the parts of downtown D.C. that will be restricted zones during inauguration week.

WASHINGTON — Road closures in the nation's capital continue to ramp up ahead of Inauguration Day.

The U.S. Secret Service released an updated transportation security and public access map that labels significant road closures as red and green zones.

The red and green zones laid out by the U.S. Secret Service don’t just include the Capitol and National Mall. The perimeter has been expanded out to include some nearby residential and commercial areas. This means parking garages in those areas will be closed until after the inauguration, and residents in those areas may be asked to show their identification to National Guard officers assisting DC Police with traffic control duties before they are allowed into their neighborhoods.

The @SecretService has released an updated transportation security and public access map leading up to #InaugurationDay.



Pay attention to the red vs. green zones...and bridge closures! @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/IE8X0QMlPj — Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) January 17, 2021

Additionally, Matthew Miller, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Washington Field Office, said vehicles entering both the green and red zones will be swept for weapons and explosives before being allowed to proceed.

Miller said residents and businesses in those districts who need to move about during inauguration week should contact their building owners or managers, all of whom should have been contacted by a Secret Service agent with the necessary information.

Check here for the latest info on closures and other inauguration security changes :

Access into Washington, D.C. will be limited Jan. 16-21. The following is a comprehensive map and summary of routes and their status that day:

Red Zone – Street Closures

Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.

Parking Restrictions

Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021

End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021

I St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW

K St NW from 19th St NW to 11th St NW

Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW

H St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW

H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19th St to 15th St NW

New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW

G Pl NW from 5th St NW

F St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

E St NW from 19th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

D St NW from 9th St NW to 1st St NW

Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW

Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE

C St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW

Virginia Ave NW from 19th St NW to Constitution Ave NW

Constitution Ave NW from 19th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW

Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 4th St SW

Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW

Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW

Independence Ave SE from 1st SE to 2nd St SE

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW

C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW

D St SW from 14th St NW to 12th St NW

D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE

19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

18th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

17th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

16th St NW from K St NW to H St NW

15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

15th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

14th St NW from K St NW to D St SW

13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW

12th St NW from K St NW to D St SW

11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

10th St NW from F St NW to Constitution Ave NW

9th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW

8th St NW from F St to D St NW

7th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW

6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW

5th St NW from H St to D St NW

4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW

4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

3rd St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW

2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone

Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area and National Guard Personnel will be assisting with verifying traffic entering into the Green Zone.

Parking Restrictions

Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021

End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021