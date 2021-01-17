MAP: Secret Service outlines Red and Green Zone restricted areas in DC ahead of Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON — Road closures in the nation's capital continue to ramp up ahead of Inauguration Day.
The U.S. Secret Service released an updated transportation security and public access map that labels significant road closures as red and green zones.
The red and green zones laid out by the U.S. Secret Service don’t just include the Capitol and National Mall. The perimeter has been expanded out to include some nearby residential and commercial areas. This means parking garages in those areas will be closed until after the inauguration, and residents in those areas may be asked to show their identification to National Guard officers assisting DC Police with traffic control duties before they are allowed into their neighborhoods.
Additionally, Matthew Miller, the special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Washington Field Office, said vehicles entering both the green and red zones will be swept for weapons and explosives before being allowed to proceed.
Miller said residents and businesses in those districts who need to move about during inauguration week should contact their building owners or managers, all of whom should have been contacted by a Secret Service agent with the necessary information.
Access into Washington, D.C. will be limited Jan. 16-21. The following is a comprehensive map and summary of routes and their status that day:
Red Zone – Street Closures
Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.
Parking Restrictions
Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021
End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021
- I St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW
- K St NW from 19th St NW to 11th St NW
- Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW
- H St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW
- H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19th St to 15th St NW
- New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
- G St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
- G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW
- G Pl NW from 5th St NW
- F St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- E St NW from 19th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
- D St NW from 9th St NW to 1st St NW
- Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE
- C St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 19th St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Constitution Ave NW from 19th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
- Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW
- Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 4th St SW
- Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW
- Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW
- Independence Ave SE from 1st SE to 2nd St SE
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW
- C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW
- D St SW from 14th St NW to 12th St NW
- D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE
- 19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 18th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 17th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 16th St NW from K St NW to H St NW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 15th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 14th St NW from K St NW to D St SW
- 13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW
- 12th St NW from K St NW to D St SW
- 11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 10th St NW from F St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 9th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 8th St NW from F St to D St NW
- 7th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 5th St NW from H St to D St NW
- 4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW
- 4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW
- 3rd St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW
- 2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone
Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area and National Guard Personnel will be assisting with verifying traffic entering into the Green Zone.
Parking Restrictions
Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021
End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021
- Washington Circle from K St NW to 20th St NW
- L St NW from 20th St NW to 11th St NW
- K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 19th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 19th St NW
- I St NW from 23rd St NW to 20th St NW
- I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 19th St NW
- I St NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
- H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
- H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW
- New York Ave NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
- H St NW from 12th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to 2nd St NW
- G St NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- G St NW from 12th St NW to 7th St NW
- G St NW from 3rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW
- F St NW from 23rd St NW 19th St NW
- F St NW from 3rd St NW to N Capitol St NW
- E St NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- E St Expy from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- E St NW from 3rd St NW to E St NE/Massachusetts Ave NW
- D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- Virginia Ave NW to E St NW
- C St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Daniel French Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Ave NW
- Home Front Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW
- C St SW from 9th St SW to 7th St SW
- Maryland Ave SW from 7th St SW to 6th St SW
- C St SW from 12 St SW to 2nd St SW
- D St SW from 12th St SW to Virginia Ave SW
- Virginia Ave SW from 7th St SW to 4th St SW
- D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW
- E St SW from 7th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE
- North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1st St SE
- School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW
- Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel
- Including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12th St Expressway
- Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Independence Ave SW
- Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Kutz Bridge
- Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23rd St NW
- 23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Lincoln Memorial Circle NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 20th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 19th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 18th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 17th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 15th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW
- Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW
- 16th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 14th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 14th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW
- 13th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 12th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 12th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW/395
- 11th St NW from L St NW to F St NW
- 10th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW torontage Rd SW
- Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza
- 9th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 9th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 7th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 7th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 6th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 6th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 4th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 3rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW
- 2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW
- 1st St NW from New Jersey Ave NW to D St NW
- New Jersey Ave NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Dt St NE
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE
- N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE
- S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE
- 1st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE
- New Jersey Ave SE from D St SW to E St SW