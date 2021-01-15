LIST: Here's what is closed and restricted for inauguration events in DC

Getting around DC will be difficult in the days leading up to and including Inauguration Day. Here's what you need to know.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service, along with law enforcement and public safety partners have announced the joint transportation plan surrounding the 2021 presidential inauguration. Many road closures and parking restrictions are already in effect around the District ahead of planned weekend events and Inauguration Day activities.

Authorities began setting up the inauguration perimeter last week.

"This is the beginning of the installation of the inauguration perimeter around the White House, the Mall, the Capitol and parts of downtown during the Inauguration," Susana Castillo, Mayor Bowser's press secretary, said on Tuesday.

People who want to be alerted about Inauguration Day by the city can do so by signing up for text alerts: text INAUG2021 to 888-777

Here's a full list of closures and parking restrictions:

The National Mall is closed to the public through the inauguration. Permitted First Amendment activities will still be allowed.

2021 Inaugural Road Closures

Lincoln Memorial Event

The below listed vehicle restrictions and street closures are in effect for the perimeter surrounding the Lincoln Memorial beginning at 6 a.m. January 16 until the event concludes at approximately 6:00 a.m. January 21, 2021.

Street and Bridge Closures

Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.

Constitution Ave (23rd Street to 17th Street) – Closed

23rd Street (Virginia Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed

Henry Bacon Drive – Closed

Lincoln Memorial Circle – Closed

22nd Street (C St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed

21st Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed

20th Street (C Street to Constitution Ave) – Closed

19th Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed

18th Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed

Virginia Ave (18th Street to Constitution Ave) – Closed

17th Street (Constitution Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed

Independence Ave (23rd St to 17th Street) – Closed

Daniel French Drive – Closed

Ohio Drive (Independence Ave to Inlet Bridge) – Closed

West Basin Drive (Ohio Drive to Independence Ave) – Closed

Rock Creek Parkway (Kennedy Center to Virginia Ave NW) – Closed

Memorial Bridge – Closed

Parking Restrictions

Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021

End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021

Constitution Ave from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW

23rd Street from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave

22nd Street from State Dept. to Constitution Ave

21st Street from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave

20 Street from C Street to Constitution Ave

19th Street from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave

18th Street from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave

17th Street from Constitution Ave to Independence Ave

Independence Ave from Ohio Drive to 17th Street

Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW

West Basin Drive from Ohio Dr. to Independence Ave

Rock Creek Pkwy form Kennedy Center to Virginia Ave NW

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Street Closures

Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.

Parking Restrictions

Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021

End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021

Massachusetts Ave NE (North Capitol Street, NE to 3rd St, NE) – Closed

Columbus Circle NE (All Lanes. All Directions) – Closed

Louisiana Ave NE (North Capitol Street, NE to Columbus Circle, NE) – Closed

1st St NE (K St, NE to Massachusetts Ave, NE) Only local traffic with garage passes and identification

G St, NE (North Capitol Street, NE to 1st St, NE) – Closed

G Place, NE (North Capitol Street, NE to 1st St, NE) – Closed

H St, NE (North Capitol Street, NE to 3rd St, NE) May be subject to temporary closures from 12pm to 11pm

2nd St, NE (I St, NE to Massachusetts Ave, NE) Only local traffic with garage passes and identification

G St, NE (2nd St, NE to 3rd St, NE) – Closed

F St, NE (2nd St, NE to 3rd St, NE) – Closed

E St, NE (2nd St, NE to 3rd St, NE) – Closed

Inaugural Ceremony

The below listed vehicle restrictions and street closures are in effect for the 59th Inaugural Ceremony beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Street and Bridge Closures





14th Street Non- HOV Bridge – Open to all traffic. ALL traffic diverted to I-395.

14th Street Bridge HOV (North and South) – Closed to all traffic

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge – Open to all traffic (Traffic diverted north on Potomac Freeway

Memorial Bridge – Closed to all traffic. Pedestrians and Emergency Vehicles Only

Key Bridge – Open to all traffic

Chain Bridge – Open to all traffic

South Capitol Street Bridge – Open to all traffic

Southeast/Southwest Freeway – Open to all traffic

Rock Creek Parkway – Open to traffic (Holiday traffic schedule in effect throughout the park)

Clara Barton Parkway operating under Holiday schedule (2 way traffic all day)

11th Street Bridges – Open to all traffic

Sousa Bridge – Open to all traffic

East Capitol Street – Open to all traffic but roadways around RFK may have increased bus and pedestrian traffic in the area

Benning Road – Open to all traffic

New York Avenue – Open to all traffic

3rd Street Tunnel – Closed to all traffic (Closure at 6:00am, Friday, January 20, 2017)

9th Street Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

12th Street Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

E Street Tunnel – Closed to all traffic

Independence Ave/Maine Ave from 12th Street, SW to Memorial Bridge – Closed to all Traffic

Red Zone – Street Closures

Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.

Parking Restrictions

Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021

End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021

I St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW

K St NW from 19th St NW to 11th St NW

Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW

H St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW

H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19th St to 15th St NW

New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW

G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW

G Pl NW from 5th St NW

F St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

E St NW from 19th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

D St NW from 9th St NW to 1st St NW

Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW

Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE

C St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW

C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW

Virginia Ave NW from 19th St NW to Constitution Ave NW

Constitution Ave NW from 19th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW

Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 4th St SW

Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW

Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW

Independence Ave SE from 1st SE to 2nd St SE

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW

C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW

D St SW from 14th St NW to 12th St NW

D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE

19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

18th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

17th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

16th St NW from K St NW to H St NW

15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

15th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

14th St NW from K St NW to D St SW

13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW

12th St NW from K St NW to D St SW

11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

10th St NW from F St NW to Constitution Ave NW

9th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW

8th St NW from F St to D St NW

7th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW

6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW

5th St NW from H St to D St NW

4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW

4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW

3rd St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW

2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone

Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area and National Guard Personnel will be assisting with verifying traffic entering into the Green Zone.

Parking Restrictions

Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021

End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021

Washington Circle from K St NW to 20th St NW

L St NW from 20th St NW to 11th St NW

K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 19th St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 19th St NW

I St NW from 23rd St NW to 20th St NW

I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 19th St NW

I St NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW

H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW

New York Ave NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW

H St NW from 12th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to 2nd St NW

G St NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW

G St NW from 12th St NW to 7th St NW

G St NW from 3rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW

F St NW from 23rd St NW 19th St NW

F St NW from 3rd St NW to N Capitol St NW

E St NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW

E St Expy from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW

E St NW from 3rd St NW to E St NE/Massachusetts Ave NW

D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW

Virginia Ave NW to E St NW

C St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW

Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Ave NW

Daniel French Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Ave NW

Home Front Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW

Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW

C St SW from 9th St SW to 7th St SW

Maryland Ave SW from 7th St SW to 6th St SW

C St SW from 12 St SW to 2nd St SW

D St SW from 12th St SW to Virginia Ave SW

Virginia Ave SW from 7th St SW to 4th St SW

D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW

E St SW from 7th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE

North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1st St SE

School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW

Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel Including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12th St Expressway

Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Independence Ave SW

Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Kutz Bridge

Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23rd St NW

23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW Lincoln Memorial Circle NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW

22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

20th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

19th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

18th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW

17th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

15th St NW from K St NW to I St NW

15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW

Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW

16th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

14th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

14th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW

13th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

12th St NW from L St NW to K St NW

12th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW/395

11th St NW from L St NW to F St NW

10th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW torontage Rd SW Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza

9th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

9th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

7th St NW from H St NW to F St NW

7th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

6th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

6th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

4th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

3rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW

2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW

1st St NW from New Jersey Ave NW to D St NW

New Jersey Ave NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Dt St NE

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE

N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE

S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE

1st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE

New Jersey Ave SE from D St SW to E St SW

2021 Inaugural ‘No Parking’ List

Please note: parking restrictions are in place for both sides of the street

The below listed parking restrictions are in effect for the perimeter surrounding the Lincoln Memorial beginning at 6 a.m. January 16 until the event concludes at approximately 6 a.m. January 21, 2021.

K St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW

I St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW

19th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to K St NW

18th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to k St NW

C St NW from 19th to 17th St NW

D St NW from 18th to 17th St NW

E St NW from 19th to 17th St NW

F St NW from 19th to 17th St NW

G St NW from 19th to 17th St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19th to 17th St NW

H St NW from 19th to 17th St NW

C St SW from 14th St to 12th St

D St SW from 14th St to 12th St

13th St SW from C to D St SW

12th St SW from Independence Ave to Maine Ave SW

K St NW fromashington Circle NW to 20th St NW

I St NW from 21st St NW to 11th St NW

Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW

H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW

H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

G St NW from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW

G St NW from 15th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW

G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW

F St NW from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW

F St NW from 15th St NW to N Capitol St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW

E St NW from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3RD St NW

E St Expy/E St NW from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW

D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW

D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW

D St NW from 9th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW

Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to 3rd St NW

C St NW from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW

C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NE to 1st St NW

Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW

Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 2nd St NW

Madison Dr NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW

Jefferson Dr NW/SW from 15th St NW to 4th St NW

Independence Ave SW/SE from 23rd St NW to Washington Ave SW

Maryland Ave SW from 7th St NW to 6th St SW

Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW

C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW

C St SW from 9th St SW to Maryland Ave SW/7th St SW

C St SW from 6th St SW to 2nd St SW

D St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW

D St SW from Maryland Ave SW to Virginia Ave SW

D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW

D St NW from Washington Ave SW to 2nd St SW

School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW

Virginia Ave SW from 7th St SW to 2nd St SW

E St SW from 7th St SW to 1st St SE

North Carolina Ave SE from E St to 1st St SE

1st St SE from D St SW to North Carolina SE/E St. SE

N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Louisiana Ave NW

S Capitol St SE from D St SW to E St SW

Ivy St SE from S Capitol St SE to New Jersey Ave SE

New Jersey Ave NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NE

New Jersey Ave SE from D St SW to E St SW

1st St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Louisiana Ave NW

2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Constitution Ave NE

2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW

3rd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE

3rd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Constitution Ave NE

3rd St SW from Independence Ave SE to E St SW

4th St NW from H St NW to Indiana Ave NW/D St NW

4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to E St SW

5th St NW from H St NW to Indiana Ave NW/D St NW

6th St NW from H St NW to Constitution Ave NW

6th St NW from Independence Ave SE to E St SW

7th St NW from H St NW to Frontage Road SW/E St. SW

8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW

8th St NW from F St NW to D St NW

9th St NW from H St NW to Frontage Road SW/E St SW/Tunnel

10th St NW from H St NW to Constitution Ave NW

L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW torontage Rd SW Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza

11th St NW from L St NW to E St NW/Pennsylvania Ave NW

12th St NW from L St NW to Maine Ave SW/395

13th St NW L St NW to E St NW/Pennsylvania Ave NW

13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW

13 ½ St NW from D St NW/Pennsylvania Ave NW

14th St NW from L St NW to Maine Ave SW

15th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW

15TH St NW from L St NW/Vermont Ave to K St NW

15th St/L St NW to Independence Ave SW

15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW

Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW

16th St NW from L St NW to H St NW

17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from L St NW to Pennsylvania Ave

Connecticut Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW

17th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW/Maine Ave SW

17th St NW to L St NW

Home Front Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW

18th St NW from L St NW to Constitution Ave NW

19th St NW from L St NW to Constitution Ave NW

20th St NW from L St NW to Virginia Ave NW

20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW

22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW

22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW

23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW Including Washington Circle NW between 23rd St NW and K St NW Including Lincoln Memorial Circle NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW

Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Ave NW

Daniel French Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Ave NW

Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to Constitution Ave NW

Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Circle NW to New York Ave NW

New York Ave NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 11 St NW

Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 12 St SW

Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 14th St SW

Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to Independence Ave SW

Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to Kutz Bridge

Kutz Bridge from 15th St SW to Ohio Dr SW

Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW

Maryland Ave SW from 12th St SW Including roundabout



Beginning 6 a.m. January 15, 2021, all parking garages in restricted zones will be closed. Any vehicle still in a garage or loading zone at that time will remain there through the conclusion of the Inauguration.





2021 Inaugural Public Transit Shutdown List





As issued by WMATA

Metrorail:

Friday, January 15, through Thursday, January 21

Metrorail will operate from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.*

Trains will run on a Saturday schedule, every 12 minutes on the Red Line and every 15 minutes on all other lines.

Stations closed: Red Line Farragut North, Judiciary Square, Union Station Yellow Line Green Line Archives Blue Line Arlington Cemetery Blue Line Orange Line Silver Line Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Center SW, Capitol South, Smithsonian, Federal Triangle

Trains will pass through the stations without stopping.

Beginning Saturday, January 16, through Thursday, January 21:

Metro Center and Gallery Place stations will close and trains will pass through the stations without stopping.

Metrobus: