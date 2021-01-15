LIST: Here's what is closed and restricted for inauguration events in DC

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service, along with law enforcement and public safety partners have announced the joint transportation plan surrounding the 2021 presidential inauguration. Many road closures and parking restrictions are already in effect around the District ahead of planned weekend events and Inauguration Day activities.
Authorities began setting up the inauguration perimeter last week.
"This is the beginning of the installation of the inauguration perimeter around the White House, the Mall, the Capitol and parts of downtown during the Inauguration," Susana Castillo, Mayor Bowser's press secretary, said on Tuesday.
People who want to be alerted about Inauguration Day by the city can do so by signing up for text alerts: text INAUG2021 to 888-777
Here's a full list of closures and parking restrictions:
The National Mall is closed to the public through the inauguration. Permitted First Amendment activities will still be allowed.
2021 Inaugural Road Closures
Lincoln Memorial Event
The below listed vehicle restrictions and street closures are in effect for the perimeter surrounding the Lincoln Memorial beginning at 6 a.m. January 16 until the event concludes at approximately 6:00 a.m. January 21, 2021.
Street and Bridge Closures
Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.
- Constitution Ave (23rd Street to 17th Street) – Closed
- 23rd Street (Virginia Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed
- Henry Bacon Drive – Closed
- Lincoln Memorial Circle – Closed
- 22nd Street (C St. to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- 21st Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- 20th Street (C Street to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- 19th Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- 18th Street (Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- Virginia Ave (18th Street to Constitution Ave) – Closed
- 17th Street (Constitution Ave to Independence Ave) – Closed
- Independence Ave (23rd St to 17th Street) – Closed
- Daniel French Drive – Closed
- Ohio Drive (Independence Ave to Inlet Bridge) – Closed
- West Basin Drive (Ohio Drive to Independence Ave) – Closed
- Rock Creek Parkway (Kennedy Center to Virginia Ave NW) – Closed
- Memorial Bridge – Closed
Parking Restrictions
Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021
End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021
- Constitution Ave from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW
- 23rd Street from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave
- 22nd Street from State Dept. to Constitution Ave
- 21st Street from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave
- 20 Street from C Street to Constitution Ave
- 19th Street from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave
- 18th Street from Virginia Ave to Constitution Ave
- 17th Street from Constitution Ave to Independence Ave
- Independence Ave from Ohio Drive to 17th Street
- Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW
- West Basin Drive from Ohio Dr. to Independence Ave
- Rock Creek Pkwy form Kennedy Center to Virginia Ave NW
- Lincoln Memorial Circle
Street Closures
Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.
Parking Restrictions
Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021
End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021
- Massachusetts Ave NE (North Capitol Street, NE to 3rd St, NE) – Closed
- Columbus Circle NE (All Lanes. All Directions) – Closed
- Louisiana Ave NE (North Capitol Street, NE to Columbus Circle, NE) – Closed
- 1st St NE (K St, NE to Massachusetts Ave, NE)
- Only local traffic with garage passes and identification
- G St, NE (North Capitol Street, NE to 1st St, NE) – Closed
- G Place, NE (North Capitol Street, NE to 1st St, NE) – Closed
- H St, NE (North Capitol Street, NE to 3rd St, NE)
- May be subject to temporary closures from 12pm to 11pm
- 2nd St, NE (I St, NE to Massachusetts Ave, NE)
- Only local traffic with garage passes and identification
- G St, NE (2nd St, NE to 3rd St, NE) – Closed
- F St, NE (2nd St, NE to 3rd St, NE) – Closed
- E St, NE (2nd St, NE to 3rd St, NE) – Closed
Inaugural Ceremony
The below listed vehicle restrictions and street closures are in effect for the 59th Inaugural Ceremony beginning at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Street and Bridge Closures
- 14th Street Non- HOV Bridge – Open to all traffic. ALL traffic diverted to I-395.
- 14th Street Bridge HOV (North and South) – Closed to all traffic
- Theodore Roosevelt Bridge – Open to all traffic (Traffic diverted north on Potomac Freeway
- Memorial Bridge – Closed to all traffic. Pedestrians and Emergency Vehicles Only
- Key Bridge – Open to all traffic
- Chain Bridge – Open to all traffic
- South Capitol Street Bridge – Open to all traffic
- Southeast/Southwest Freeway – Open to all traffic
- Rock Creek Parkway – Open to traffic (Holiday traffic schedule in effect throughout the park)
- Clara Barton Parkway operating under Holiday schedule (2 way traffic all day)
- 11th Street Bridges – Open to all traffic
- Sousa Bridge – Open to all traffic
- East Capitol Street – Open to all traffic but roadways around RFK may have increased bus and pedestrian traffic in the area
- Benning Road – Open to all traffic
- New York Avenue – Open to all traffic
- 3rd Street Tunnel – Closed to all traffic (Closure at 6:00am, Friday, January 20, 2017)
- 9th Street Tunnel – Closed to all traffic
- 12th Street Tunnel – Closed to all traffic
- E Street Tunnel – Closed to all traffic
- Independence Ave/Maine Ave from 12th Street, SW to Memorial Bridge – Closed to all Traffic
Red Zone – Street Closures
Vehicle traffic restricted to authorized vehicles only with proper vehicle placard.
Parking Restrictions
Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021
End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021
- I St NW from 18th St NW to 12th St NW
- K St NW from 19th St NW to 11th St NW
- Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW
- H St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW
- H St NW from 5th St NW to 3rd St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19th St to 15th St NW
- New York Ave NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
- G St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- G St NW from 15th St NW to 12th St NW
- G St NW from 6th St NW to 3rd St NW
- G Pl NW from 5th St NW
- F St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- F St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- E St NW from 19th St NW/E St Expy to 17th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
- D St NW from 9th St NW to 1st St NW
- Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to D St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NW to 1st St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW from N Capitol St NW to 2nd St NE
- C St NW from 19th St NW to 17th St NW
- C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 19th St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Constitution Ave NW from 19th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
- Madison Dr NW from 15th St SW to 3rd St SW
- Jefferson Dr SW from 15th St SW to 4th St SW
- Independence Ave SW from 17th St NW to Washington Ave SW
- Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW
- Independence Ave SE from 1st SE to 2nd St SE
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to D St SW
- C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW
- D St SW from 14th St NW to 12th St NW
- D St SW from Washington Ave SW to 1st St SE
- 19th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 18th St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 17th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 16th St NW from K St NW to H St NW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 15th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 14th St NW from K St NW to D St SW
- 13 ½ St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW
- 12th St NW from K St NW to D St SW
- 11th St NW from F St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 10th St NW from F St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 9th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 8th St NW from F St to D St NW
- 7th St NW from F St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 6th St NW from G St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 5th St NW from H St to D St NW
- 4th St NW from H St NW to D St NW
- 4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Independence Ave SW
- 3rd St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to Madison Dr NW
- 2nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 1st St NW from D St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
Green Zone – Vehicle Restricted Zone
Vehicle traffic restricted to residents or businesses within the restricted area and National Guard Personnel will be assisting with verifying traffic entering into the Green Zone.
Parking Restrictions
Start – 6:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021
End – 6:00 a.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021
- Washington Circle from K St NW to 20th St NW
- L St NW from 20th St NW to 11th St NW
- K St NW from Washington Cir NW to 19th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Cir NW to 19th St NW
- I St NW from 23rd St NW to 20th St NW
- I St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 19th St NW
- I St NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
- H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
- H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 18th St NW
- New York Ave NW from 12th St NW to 11th St NW
- H St NW from 12th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- Massachusetts Ave NW from H St NW to 2nd St NW
- G St NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- G St NW from 12th St NW to 7th St NW
- G St NW from 3rd St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW
- F St NW from 23rd St NW 19th St NW
- F St NW from 3rd St NW to N Capitol St NW
- E St NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- E St Expy from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- E St NW from 3rd St NW to E St NE/Massachusetts Ave NW
- D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- Virginia Ave NW to E St NW
- C St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 19th St NW
- Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Daniel French Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Ave NW
- Home Front Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Independence Ave. SW/Kutz Bridge from 23rd St NW to 15th St SW
- C St SW from 9th St SW to 7th St SW
- Maryland Ave SW from 7th St SW to 6th St SW
- C St SW from 12 St SW to 2nd St SW
- D St SW from 12th St SW to Virginia Ave SW
- Virginia Ave SW from 7th St SW to 4th St SW
- D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW
- E St SW from 7th St SW to North Carolina Ave SE
- North Carolina Ave SE from E St SE to 1st St SE
- School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW
- Frontage Rd SW from 7th St SW to Tunnel
- Including northbound and southbound routes to D St SW and 12th St Expressway
- Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Independence Ave SW
- Maine Ave SW from 12th St SW to Kutz Bridge
- Washington Cir NW from K St NW to 23rd St NW
- 23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Lincoln Memorial Circle NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 20th St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 19th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 18th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 17th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 15th St NW from K St NW to I St NW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW
- Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW
- 16th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 14th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 14th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW
- 13th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 12th St NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 12th St SW from D St SW to Maine Ave SW/395
- 11th St NW from L St NW to F St NW
- 10th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW torontage Rd SW
- Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza
- 9th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 9th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 7th St NW from H St NW to F St NW
- 7th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 6th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 6th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 4th St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 3rd St SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- 2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NW
- 2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW
- 1st St NW from New Jersey Ave NW to D St NW
- New Jersey Ave NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Dt St NE
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to S Capitol St SE
- N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE
- S Capitol St SE from D St SE to E St SE
- 1st St SE from D St SE to North Carolina Ave SE
- New Jersey Ave SE from D St SW to E St SW
2021 Inaugural ‘No Parking’ List
Please note: parking restrictions are in place for both sides of the street
The below listed parking restrictions are in effect for the perimeter surrounding the Lincoln Memorial beginning at 6 a.m. January 16 until the event concludes at approximately 6 a.m. January 21, 2021.
- K St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW
- I St NW from 19th St NW to 12th St NW
- 19th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to K St NW
- 18th St NW from Constitution Ave NW to k St NW
- C St NW from 19th to 17th St NW
- D St NW from 18th to 17th St NW
- E St NW from 19th to 17th St NW
- F St NW from 19th to 17th St NW
- G St NW from 19th to 17th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from 19th to 17th St NW
- H St NW from 19th to 17th St NW
- C St SW from 14th St to 12th St
- D St SW from 14th St to 12th St
- 13th St SW from C to D St SW
- 12th St SW from Independence Ave to Maine Ave SW
- K St NW fromashington Circle NW to 20th St NW
- I St NW from 21st St NW to 11th St NW
- Zei Alley NW from 15th St NW to 14th St NW
- H St NW from 23rd St NW to 18th St NW
- H St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- G St NW from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW
- G St NW from 15th St NW to Massachusetts Ave NW
- G Pl NW from 10th St NW to 9th St NW
- F St NW from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW
- F St NW from 15th St NW to N Capitol St NW/Massachusetts Ave NW
- E St NW from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW/E St NW from 15th St NW to 3RD St NW
- E St Expy/E St NW from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW
- D St NW from 23rd St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- D St NW from 18th St NW to 17th St NW
- D St NW from 9th St NW to Louisiana Ave NW
- Indiana Ave NW from 7th St NW to 3rd St NW
- C St NW from 23rd St NW to 17th St NW
- C St NW from 7th St NW to 1st St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from Constitution Ave NE to 1st St NW
- Louisiana Ave NW from D St NE to N Capitol St NW
- Constitution Ave NW from 23rd St NW to 2nd St NW
- Madison Dr NW from 15th St NW to 3rd St NW
- Jefferson Dr NW/SW from 15th St NW to 4th St NW
- Independence Ave SW/SE from 23rd St NW to Washington Ave SW
- Maryland Ave SW from 7th St NW to 6th St SW
- Washington Ave SW from Independence Ave SW to E St SW
- C St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW
- C St SW from 9th St SW to Maryland Ave SW/7th St SW
- C St SW from 6th St SW to 2nd St SW
- D St SW from 14th St SW to 12th St SW
- D St SW from Maryland Ave SW to Virginia Ave SW
- D St SW from 4th St SW to 2nd St SW
- D St NW from Washington Ave SW to 2nd St SW
- School St SW from 6th St SW to 4th St SW
- Virginia Ave SW from 7th St SW to 2nd St SW
- E St SW from 7th St SW to 1st St SE
- North Carolina Ave SE from E St to 1st St SE
- 1st St SE from D St SW to North Carolina SE/E St. SE
- N Capitol St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Louisiana Ave NW
- S Capitol St SE from D St SW to E St SW
- Ivy St SE from S Capitol St SE to New Jersey Ave SE
- New Jersey Ave NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to D St NE
- New Jersey Ave SE from D St SW to E St SW
- 1st St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Louisiana Ave NW
- 2nd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Constitution Ave NE
- 2nd St SW from Washington Ave SW to E St SW
- 3rd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to E St NE
- 3rd St NW from Massachusetts Ave NW to Constitution Ave NE
- 3rd St SW from Independence Ave SE to E St SW
- 4th St NW from H St NW to Indiana Ave NW/D St NW
- 4th St NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to E St SW
- 5th St NW from H St NW to Indiana Ave NW/D St NW
- 6th St NW from H St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 6th St NW from Independence Ave SE to E St SW
- 7th St NW from H St NW to Frontage Road SW/E St. SW
- 8th St NW from H St NW to G St NW
- 8th St NW from F St NW to D St NW
- 9th St NW from H St NW to Frontage Road SW/E St SW/Tunnel
- 10th St NW from H St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- L’Enfant Plaza SW from Independence Ave SW torontage Rd SW
- Including around US Postal Service and L’Enfant Plaza
- 11th St NW from L St NW to E St NW/Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 12th St NW from L St NW to Maine Ave SW/395
- 13th St NW L St NW to E St NW/Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 13th St NW from Madison Dr NW to Jefferson Dr SW
- 13 ½ St NW from D St NW/Pennsylvania Ave NW
- 14th St NW from L St NW to Maine Ave SW
- 15th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 15TH St NW from L St NW/Vermont Ave to K St NW
- 15th St/L St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 15th St NW/Vermont Ave NW/Madison Pl NW from K St NW to Pennsylvania Ave NW
- Raoul Wallenberg Pl SW from Independence Ave SW to Maine Ave SW
- 16th St NW from L St NW to H St NW
- 17th St NW/Connecticut Ave NW/Jackson Pl NW from L St NW to Pennsylvania Ave
- Connecticut Ave NW from L St NW to K St NW
- 17th St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW/Maine Ave SW
- 17th St NW to L St NW
- Home Front Dr from 17th St NW to Independence Ave SW
- 18th St NW from L St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 19th St NW from L St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 20th St NW from L St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 20th St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 21st St NW from K St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from K St NW to Virginia Ave NW
- 22nd St NW from C St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- 23rd St NW from K St NW to Independence Ave SW
- Including Washington Circle NW between 23rd St NW and K St NW
- Including Lincoln Memorial Circle NW between 23rd St NW and Independence Ave NW
- Henry Bacon Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Daniel French Dr NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle NW to Independence Ave NW
- Virginia Ave NW from 23rd St NW to Constitution Ave NW
- Pennsylvania Ave NW from Washington Circle NW to New York Ave NW
- New York Ave NW from Pennsylvania Ave NW to 11 St NW
- Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 12 St SW
- Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to 14th St SW
- Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to Independence Ave SW
- Maine Ave SW from 9th St SW to Kutz Bridge
- Kutz Bridge from 15th St SW to Ohio Dr SW
- Ohio Drive SW from Inlet Bridge to Independence Ave SW
- Maryland Ave SW from 12th St SW
- Including roundabout
Beginning 6 a.m. January 15, 2021, all parking garages in restricted zones will be closed. Any vehicle still in a garage or loading zone at that time will remain there through the conclusion of the Inauguration.
2021 Inaugural Public Transit Shutdown List
As issued by WMATA
Metrorail:
Friday, January 15, through Thursday, January 21
- Metrorail will operate from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. on weekdays, 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.*
- Trains will run on a Saturday schedule, every 12 minutes on the Red Line and every 15 minutes on all other lines.
- Stations closed: Red Line Farragut North, Judiciary Square, Union Station Yellow Line Green Line Archives Blue Line Arlington Cemetery Blue Line Orange Line Silver Line Farragut West, McPherson Square, Federal Center SW, Capitol South, Smithsonian, Federal Triangle
- Trains will pass through the stations without stopping.
Beginning Saturday, January 16, through Thursday, January 21:
- Metro Center and Gallery Place stations will close and trains will pass through the stations without stopping.
Metrobus:
- Buses will operate on normal weekday and weekend schedules, except for Inauguration Day.
- Buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on Inauguration Day, January 20. Check timetables for schedule information.