West Virginia voters head to primary polls on Tuesday - Here's a guide to the day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Tuesday, many voters in West Virginia will head to the polls to help whittle down the politicians they'll be electing this fall to the U.S. House or state Legislature. West Virginia now has two congressional districts, down from three in past years because of lower population figures in the last Census.
West Virginia's primary election takes place on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are some big changes because of redistricting.
Some of the races on the ballot include:
- U.S. House (West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats because of a 3.2% population decline)
- House of Delegates (the entire delegation is up for election. Republicans hold a 78-22 majority right now, and more than half the incumbents have no primary opposition).
- State Senate (Republicans hold a 23-11 majority and half of the 34 members are up for election)
- County Clerks
- County Commissioners/Council
- Circuit Clerks
- Board of Education
Because her Congressional District 3 will no longer exist, Republican incumbent, Rep. Carol Miller, is now running for the 1st Congressional District seat.
There are four other candidates also running for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District — Scott Fuller, James Houser, Zane Lawhorn and Kent Stevens.
The state’s new 2nd Congressional District is pitting two current incumbents, from separate districts, against each other — incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney (R) and incumbent 1st District Rep. David McKinley (R).
The new 2nd District will run from Wood County along the Ohio River to the Eastern Panhandle and include the Northern Panhandle.
There are three other candidates also vying for the Republican nomination for the District 2 seat — Susan Buchser-Lochocki, Rhonda Hercules and Mike Seckman.
The other change this primary season is that West Virginia is moving to a system of 100 single-member districts in their House of Delegates. Each voter will have just one delegate. In the past, some districts have had four or five delegates.
WHEN AND WHERE TO VOTE
Polls will be open on the day of the primary from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters who aren't affiliated with a recognized political party can participate in the primary of the party of their choice. Unaffiliated voters have to ask poll workers for the specific party's ballot they want, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State website.
If you're unsure of your polling location, you can check it here: https://apps.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/FindMyPollingPlace
Primary turnout historically has been light. In past years, West Virginia's statewide turnout for nonpresidential election year primaries was:
- 2018 - 26%
- 2014 - 20%
- 2010 - 24%
WHO IS ON THE BALLOT?
You can dive deeper into the candidates at this link: https://apps.sos.wv.gov/elections/candidate-search/
U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 1
REPUBLICAN
The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Lacy Watson in the Nov. 8 General Election.
- Scott Fuller
- James Edwin Houser
- Zane Lawhorn
- Carol Miller
- Kent Stevens
U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 2
REPUBLICAN
Due to redistricting, Republican voters in the redrawn 2nd District have a primary choice between 2nd District incumbent Rep. Alex Mooney and current 1st District incumbent Rep. David McKinley. The McKinley-Mooney matchup is one of five House races in the country involving two incumbents in the same district.
- Susan Buchser-Lochocki
- Rhonda A. Hercules
- David B. McKinley
- Alexander X. Mooney
- Mike Seckman
U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 2
DEMOCRATIC
- Angela Dwyer
- Barry Lee Wendell
STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 14
REPUBLICAN
- Angela M. Iman
- Wm. J.R. Keplinger
- James Lough
- Stephen Garth Smith
- Jay Taylor
- Amanda Jo Pitzer
STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 16
REPUBLICAN
- Jason Barrett
- Renee Wibly
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 86
DEMOCRATIC
- Bradley Rinard
- Jameston Paul Freeman
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 88
REPUBLICAN
- Keith L. Funkhouser
- Rick Hillenbrand
- Austin H. Iman
- Stephen A. Smoot
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 89
REPUBLICAN
- Ruth Rowan
- Darren J. Thorne
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 90
REPUBLICAN
- George Miller
- Ken Reed
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 94
REPUBLICAN
- Ryan Hammond
- Larry D. Kump
- Janet McNulty
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 97
REPUBLICAN
- John Hardy
- Alonzo Perry, II
HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 100
REPUBLICAN
- Steve Harris
- Pasha Majdi
- William “Bill” Ridenour