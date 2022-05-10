West Virginia voters head to primary polls on Tuesday - Here's a guide to the day

West Virginia's primary election takes place on Tuesday, May 10, with polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are some big changes because of redistricting.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On Tuesday, many voters in West Virginia will head to the polls to help whittle down the politicians they'll be electing this fall to the U.S. House or state Legislature. West Virginia now has two congressional districts, down from three in past years because of lower population figures in the last Census.

Some of the races on the ballot include:

U.S. House (West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats because of a 3.2% population decline)

House of Delegates (the entire delegation is up for election. Republicans hold a 78-22 majority right now, and more than half the incumbents have no primary opposition).

State Senate (Republicans hold a 23-11 majority and half of the 34 members are up for election)

County Clerks

County Commissioners/Council

Circuit Clerks

Board of Education

Because her Congressional District 3 will no longer exist, Republican incumbent, Rep. Carol Miller, is now running for the 1st Congressional District seat.

There are four other candidates also running for the Republican nomination in the 1st Congressional District — Scott Fuller, James Houser, Zane Lawhorn and Kent Stevens.

The state’s new 2nd Congressional District is pitting two current incumbents, from separate districts, against each other — incumbent 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney (R) and incumbent 1st District Rep. David McKinley (R).

The new 2nd District will run from Wood County along the Ohio River to the Eastern Panhandle and include the Northern Panhandle.

There are three other candidates also vying for the Republican nomination for the District 2 seat — Susan Buchser-Lochocki, Rhonda Hercules and Mike Seckman.

The other change this primary season is that West Virginia is moving to a system of 100 single-member districts in their House of Delegates. Each voter will have just one delegate. In the past, some districts have had four or five delegates.

WHEN AND WHERE TO VOTE

Polls will be open on the day of the primary from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters who aren't affiliated with a recognized political party can participate in the primary of the party of their choice. Unaffiliated voters have to ask poll workers for the specific party's ballot they want, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State website.

If you're unsure of your polling location, you can check it here: https://apps.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/FindMyPollingPlace

Primary turnout historically has been light. In past years, West Virginia's statewide turnout for nonpresidential election year primaries was:

2018 - 26%

2014 - 20%

2010 - 24%

WHO IS ON THE BALLOT?

You can dive deeper into the candidates at this link: https://apps.sos.wv.gov/elections/candidate-search/

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 1

REPUBLICAN

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Lacy Watson in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Scott Fuller

James Edwin Houser

Zane Lawhorn

Carol Miller

Kent Stevens

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 2

REPUBLICAN

Due to redistricting, Republican voters in the redrawn 2nd District have a primary choice between 2nd District incumbent Rep. Alex Mooney and current 1st District incumbent Rep. David McKinley. The McKinley-Mooney matchup is one of five House races in the country involving two incumbents in the same district.

Susan Buchser-Lochocki

Rhonda A. Hercules

David B. McKinley

Alexander X. Mooney

Mike Seckman

U.S. CONGRESS: DISTRICT 2

DEMOCRATIC

Angela Dwyer

Barry Lee Wendell

STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 14

REPUBLICAN

Angela M. Iman

Wm. J.R. Keplinger

James Lough

Stephen Garth Smith

Jay Taylor

Amanda Jo Pitzer

STATE SENATE: DISTRICT 16

REPUBLICAN

Jason Barrett

Renee Wibly

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 86

DEMOCRATIC

Bradley Rinard

Jameston Paul Freeman

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 88

REPUBLICAN

Keith L. Funkhouser

Rick Hillenbrand

Austin H. Iman

Stephen A. Smoot

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 89

REPUBLICAN

Ruth Rowan

Darren J. Thorne

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 90

REPUBLICAN

George Miller

Ken Reed

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 94

REPUBLICAN

Ryan Hammond

Larry D. Kump

Janet McNulty

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 97

REPUBLICAN

John Hardy

Alonzo Perry, II

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: DISTRICT 100

REPUBLICAN