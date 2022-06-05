Early voting for Virginia's primaries has begun. Here's what you need to know

Virginia’s primaries begin on June 21. Here is everything you need to know about where, when and how to cast your vote.

VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia’s primary elections are less than a month away and it never hurts to prepare early.

The official primary day is June 21, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election where candidates from 11 U.S. House districts will be on the ballot. However early voting is open now through June 18. You can see all candidates in the running here.

According to the Virginia Redistricting Commission, certain boundaries of the commonwealth’s U.S. congressional districts may have been affected by a new redistricting plan, which may change which candidates appear on people’s ballots.

Here is everything you need to know to vote in Virginia in 2022.

Registering to Vote

The first step to preparing for voting in the primary election is making sure you are registered to vote. There are three ways residents can register: online, by mail or in person.

When registering online residents will need to visit the election department’s citizen portal with their Virginia driver’s license or state ID. Residents will also need to provide their social security numbers. The deadline to register to vote online or update voter information is May 31 for the primaries and Oct. 17 for the general election.

If registering by mail, residents must download and complete a registration form and send it to their local registrar’s office. Residents can also request the form by mail to them by the registrar’s office. The form must be postmarked by May 31 for the primaries and Oct. 17 for the general election.

When registering in person, residents must visit their local registrar’s office and update their information by 5 p.m. on May 31 to vote in the primaries or 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 for the general election.

If you are unsure about the status of your voter registration, visit the department of election’s citizen portal.

How to get a mail-in or absentee ballot

Any registered voter in Virginia can request a “no-excuse” absentee ballot and vote from home in June’s primaries and November’s general election. Ballots can be requested one of three ways: online, by mail or in person.

When requesting a ballot online, voters need to visit the election department’s citizen portal, email or fax a completed application form to the local registrar’s office by June 10 for the primaries and Oct. 28 for the general election.

If requesting a ballot through the mail, voters must complete an application form and send it to the local registrar’s office by June 10 for the primaries or Oct. 28 for the general election. The application can be downloaded or voters can call the registrar’s office to request a form be sent to them.

When requesting a ballot in person, voters simply need to submit a completed application to the local registrar’s office by June 10 for the primaries and Oct. 28 for the general election.

Completed ballots must include a witness's signature before they are returned by mail or in person.

Where to find your local polling place and when you can vote

While the primary election is slated for June 21, residents may vote in person early from May 6 to June 18 for the primary and Sept. 23 through Nov. 5 for the general election. Polling places will be open until 5 p.m.

If you choose to vote in person on election day, polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 21 for the primary election.

To find a polling place near you, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.

What you need to bring to the polls

A form of identification is needed to vote in the commonwealth.

The list of approved IDs includes:

Virginia driver’s license - current or expired

Virginia DMV-issued ID card - current or expired

Valid employee ID card

U.S. Military ID

Valid student ID by a public or private school located in Virginia

Valid student ID with a photograph from a public or private school located in the U.S.

Valid U.S. passport or passport card

Government-issued ID card from federal, Virginia or local political subdivision

Voter ID card issued by Dept. of Elections

Voter confirmation documents

Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID

Nursing home resident ID

Current utility bill, bank statement, gov. Check or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter

Current government document containing the name and address of the voter

Signed ID confirmation statement

ID’s that will not be accepted include:

Out-of-state driver’s license

Membership card from a private organization displaying a photograph

Credit card displaying a photograph

Virginia driver’s privilege card

If you do not have an approved form of identification, you can still vote but will have to sign an ID confirmation statement. If the statement is not signed, voters will receive a provisional ballot and will have until June 24 to fax, email, mail or deliver an acceptable form of ID to the election’s office in order for their vote to count.