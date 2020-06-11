New Manassas mayor is first woman, African-American and Democrat elected

Michelle Davis-Younger clinched a victory over her Republican opponent, Theresa Coates Ellis, by less than 300 votes.

MANASSAS, Va. — The new mayor in Manassas is making history three times over.

Michelle Davis-Younger is the first woman, African-American and Democrat ever elected as mayor in the city.

The victory is a special one for Davis-Younger who was born and raised in Manassas. It's even more special for her parents, who are now both in their 80s, and have also been in Manassas their entire lives.

"They have seen segregation in Manassas in places where they couldn't go in the front door, they couldn't sit and eat, to now their daughter being mayor, so it's just like full circle," she said.

The city's new mayor first made history in 2018 as the first Black councilmember elected there. Davis-Younger says the city flipping from supporting a Republican mayor to a Democrat this year comes from people wanting to see change.

"They want to see people who are fighting for the lower people who are often overlooked, discounted, don't have a voice. That's what I think the change is coming from. I often say the beast is woke now," she said.

As far as her history-making trifecta, her hope is that she'll serve as an inspiration to young girls and other women of color in her hometown.

"It's a lovely load to bare because you know you're having an effect on future people of color, but women especially and the things we've had to go through to get what we got. And here we are," Davis-Younger said.