Election 2020 Updates: Poll hours, voter issues, results and what you need to know on Election Day

Numerous storefronts have already chosen to board up their windows and doors ahead of planned protest activity.

WASHINGTON — With early voting records having been shattered across the country this election season, including in the DMV, election officials are prepared for the final day of in-person voting in the 2020 election.

Polls open in Virginia at 6 a.m. and in Maryland at D.C. at 7 a.m.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are battling for a second term in office, against former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris.

All of Maryland's U.S. House seats are also up for re-election. Maryland will decide on the legalization of sports betting in the state as well as budget amendments.

D.C. will elect each of its council members and also consider five of its nine board of education members.

More than 93 million voters have already voted nationally, which is nearly 68% of the total turnout in 2016, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Mail-in ballots and absentee voting could prolong the final tallies several days and even potentially weeks.

District officials have announced several road and street closures along with parking restrictions, given the "multiple First Amendment demonstrations" scheduled to occur throughout the city. Numerous storefronts have already chosen to board up their windows and doors. A group called Shut Down DC said they are planning a week of demonstrations downtown starting on Election Day. The protestors are planning a rally at Black Lives Matter Plaza at 4 p.m. on Nov. 3 with a Jumbotron, GoGo Band and several scheduled speakers.