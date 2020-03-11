MAP: See how DC, Maryland and Virginia voted in the 2020 General Election

WASHINGTON — Voters in D.C., Maryland and Virginia headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the next president of the United States, along with more than a dozen congressional seats and at least one statewide ballot initiative.
You can find our live election results page here for all races on Tuesday – local, state and federal.
Below, explore our interactive maps to see live results for how your part of the DMV is voting for select races: president, congress and state ballot initiatives.
District of Columbia
In D.C., voters will get to select council members in Wards 2, 4, 7 and 8, as well as two at-large council seats and five of the nine seats on the D.C. Board of Education. They are also asked whether the city should decriminalize entheogenic plants like "magic mushrooms."
D.C. residents do get to vote for president, but will only be electing a so-called shadow delegation of non-voting members to Congress.
State of Maryland
In Maryland, voters will get to weigh in on all eight of its seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as a ballot initiative that would expand legal sports betting in the state.
Commonwealth of Virginia
Virginia voters this year get to select 11 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, along with a member of the U.S. Senate. In addition, the commonwealth has two constitutional amendments on the ballot. The first would create a redistricting commission to draw electoral boundaries in Virginia. The second would exempt vehicles owned by or used for veterans from state and local taxes.