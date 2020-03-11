MAP: See how DC, Maryland and Virginia voted in the 2020 General Election

See results at the district and ward level for president, Congress and statewide ballot initiatives.

WASHINGTON — Voters in D.C., Maryland and Virginia headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for the next president of the United States, along with more than a dozen congressional seats and at least one statewide ballot initiative.

You can find our live election results page here for all races on Tuesday – local, state and federal.

Below, explore our interactive maps to see live results for how your part of the DMV is voting for select races: president, congress and state ballot initiatives.

District of Columbia

In D.C., voters will get to select council members in Wards 2, 4, 7 and 8, as well as two at-large council seats and five of the nine seats on the D.C. Board of Education. They are also asked whether the city should decriminalize entheogenic plants like "magic mushrooms."

D.C. residents do get to vote for president, but will only be electing a so-called shadow delegation of non-voting members to Congress.

State of Maryland

In Maryland, voters will get to weigh in on all eight of its seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as a ballot initiative that would expand legal sports betting in the state.

Commonwealth of Virginia