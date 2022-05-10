Here's what to expect at the polls in DC

From first-time to veteran voters, look no further for all the details on how to vote in D.C. and what's on the ballot before the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

WASHINGTON — District voters will be going to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to elect a slew of city offices up for grabs. In addition to a Mayor, voters will select Councilmembers, an Attorney General, the city’s Delegate to the U.S. Congress, School Board members, a Shadow Representative and ANC Commissioners.

There’s also a ballot question: Initiative 82. If passed, it would change how tipped workers in the city are paid.

Poll hours for the general election are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m; as long as you are in line by 8 p.m, you will be able to vote.

All absentee/mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the DC Board of Elections by Nov. 15 in order to be counted.

Who can vote in the District of Columbia?

Citizens of the United States

Residents of the District of Columbia

Anyone who has maintained residency in the District of Columbia for at least 30 days prior to the election in which you intend to vote

Anyone who has not claimed voting residence or the right to vote in another U.S. state or territory

Anyone at least 17 years old (you may register to vote if you are at least 16 years old. You may vote in a primary election if you are at least 17 years old and you will be at least 18 years old by the next general election. You may vote in a general or special election if you are at least 18 years old.)

Anyone who has not been found by a court to be legally incompetent to vote

What do I need to bring?

Anyone who has voted in D.C. before does NOT need to provide their ID to vote. However, some in-person polling locations may require ID before allowing individuals to enter their facilities.

If you're a first-time voter who registered by mail and didn't provide proof of residence when registering, you will need to show proof of residence to vote. Acceptable forms include:

Current and valid government-issued photo ID

Current utility bill (does not include cell phone bill) issued within 90 days of Election Day

Bank statements issued within 90 days of Election Day

Government checks issued within 90 days of Election Day

Paycheck

Lease or rental agreement

University housing or tuition bill

Another government document that shows your name and address

Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a special ballot. You have two days following the election to show your ID to the Board of Elections.

Where to vote in the District of Columbia?

Ballots will be mailed to every registered voter in the District weeks ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Residents looking to vote by mail are asked to keep an eye on their mailbox and be sure to mail their ballot back or drop it in a drop-box before Election Day.

Mail-in-ballot drop box locations:

WARD 1:

Frank D. Reeves Center, 2000 14th Street, NW

Mt. Pleasant Library, 3160 16th Street, NW

Columbia Heights Shopping Center, 3100 14th Street, NW

BB&T/Truist Bank (Park area), 1801 Adams Mills Road, NW

Banneker Community Center, 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

WARD 2:

Georgetown Library, 3260 R Street, NW

Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 901 G Street, NW

West End Library, 2301 L Street, NW

CVS (P Street side of the building), 1637 P Street, NW

Foggy Bottom/GWU Metro, 2301 I Street, NW

Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library, 1630 7th Street, NW

WARD 3:

Guy Mason Recreation Center, 3600 Calvert Street, NW

Chevy Chase Library, 5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Tenley-Friendship Library, 4450 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Cleveland Park Library, 3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Palisades Library, 4901 V Street, NW

Second District Police Station, 3320 Idaho Avenue, NW

WARD 4:

Hattie Holmes Wellness Center, 324 Kennedy Street, NW

Petworth Library, 4200 Kansas Avenue, NW

Shepard Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library, 7420 Georgia Avenue, NW

Fourth District Police Station, 6001 Georgia Avenue, NW

Lamond Recreation Center, 20 Tuckerman Street, NE

Takoma Park Neighborhood Library, 416 Cedar Street, NW

WARD 5:

Woodridge Library, 1801 Hamlin Street, NE

UDC Community College at Backus, 5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE

Perry Street Prep Charter School, 1800 Perry Street, NE

Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center, 1299 Neal Street, NE

Dunbar High School, 101 N Street, NW

Union Market DC (6th Street entrance), 1309 5th Street, NE

Monroe Street Market (outside Busboys and Poets closer to curb), 625 Monroe Street, NE

Harry Thomas Recreation Center, 1743 Lincoln Road, NE

WARD 6:

Northeast Library, 330 7th Street, NE

Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Place, SW

Eastern Market, 225 7th Street, SE

BOE Headquarters, 1015 Half Street, SE

DCPS Headquarters, 1200 First Street, NE

Payne Elementary School, 1445 C Street, SE

WARD 7:

Capital View Library, 5001 Central Avenue, SE

Deanwood Library, 1350 49th Street, NE

Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library, 3935 Benning Road, NE

Francis A. Gregory Library, 3660 Alabama Avenue, SE

Sixth Street Police Station, 5002 Hayes Street, NE

Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV), 4525 Benning Road, SE

Penn Branch Center (backside parking lot), 3202 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

Ridge Road Community Center, 830 Ridge Road, SE

Rosedale Library, 1701 Gales Street, NE

WARD 8:

Anacostia Library, 1800 Good Hope Road, SE

Parklands-Turner Library, 1547 Alabama Avenue, SE

Bellevue Library, 115 Atlantic Street, SW

Seventh District Police Station, 2455 Alabama Avenue, SE

The ARC, 1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE

Department of Human Services, 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Hendley Elementary School, 425 Chesapeake Street, SE

Patterson Elementary School, 4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW

Fort Stanton Recreation Center, 1812 Erie Street, SE

Residents can vote early from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.at the following poll locations:

Columbia Heights Community Center, gymnasium

Prince Hall Center for the Performing Arts (Masonic Temple), ballroom

Georgetown Neighborhood Library

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, great hall

West End Public Library, meeting room

Chevy Chase Community Center

Cleveland Park Library, multi-purpose room

University of the District of Columbia, student center

Takoma Community Center

Raymond Recreation Center, gymnasium

Emery Heights Community Center, gymnasium

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, gymnasium

Trinidad Recreation Center, gymnasium

Woodridge Neighborhood Library

Walker-Jones MS/RH Terrell Recreation Center, gymnasium

King Greenleaf Recreation Center

Sherwood Recreation Center, gymnasium

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, gymnasium

Deanwood Recreation Center, gymnasium

Hillcrest Recreation Center, gymnasium

Rosedale Recreation Center, gymnasium

Bald Eagle Recreation Center, gymnasium

Arthur Capper Community Center, gymnasium

Barry Farm Recreation Center, gymnasium

Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center, gymnasium

Residents can vote in person on Election Day at the following poll locations:

WARD 1:

Columbia Heights Education Campus, 3101 16th Street, NW, auditorium

Marie Reed Elementary School, 2201 18th Street, NW, gymnasium

H.D. Cooke Elementary School, 2525 17th Street, NW, multi-purpose room

Park View Recreation Center, 693 Otis Place, NW, community room

Raymond Education Center at Meyer, 2502 11th Street, NW, multi-purpose room

Bancroft Elementary School, 1755 Newton Street, NW, gymnasium

WARD 2

Edlavitch Jewish Community Center, 1529 16th Street, NW

Fifteenth Street Presbyterian Church, 1701 15th Street, NW, church hall

Garrison Elementary School, 1200 S Street, NW, multi-purpose room

The School Without Walls High School, 2130 G Street, NW, multi-purpose room

Hardy Middle School, 1819 35th Street, NW, gymnasium

Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library, 1529 16th Street, NW, community room

WARD 3:

Palisades Recreation Center, 5200 Sherier Place, gymnasium

Annunciation Church, 3810 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, church hall

Oyster Bilingual School, 2801 Calvert Street, NW, gymnasium

Janney Elementary School, 4130 Albemarle Street, NW, multi-purpose room

Capitol Memorial Church, 3150 Chesapeake Street, NW, fellowship hall

Murch Elementary School, 4810 36th Street, NW, gymnasium

Horace Mann Elementary School, 4430 Newark Street, NW, multi-purpose room

WARD 4:

M.P.D. R.O.C. North, 801 Shepard Street, NW, gymnasium

Powell Elementary School, 1350 Upshur Street, NW, multi-purpose room

Barnard Elementary School, 430 Decatur Street, NW, auditorium

Takoma Education Campus, 7010 Piney Branch Road, NW, gymnasium

Lamond Recreation Center, 20 Tuckerman Street, NE, gymnasium

Lasalle-Backus Education Campus, 501 Riggs Road, NE, auditorium

St. John's College High School, 2607 Military Road, NW, gymnasium

Ida B. Wells Middle School, 405 Sheridan Street, NW, gymnasium

Shepard Elementary School, 7800 14th Street, NW, multi-purpose room

Fort Stevens Recreation Center, 1327 Van Buren Street, NW, gymnasium

WARD 5:

UDC Community College at Backus, 5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE, multi-purpose room

Burroughs Elementary School, 1820 Monroe Street, NE, multi-purpose room

Noyes Education Campus, 2725 10th Street, NE, auditorium

Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center, 1299 Neal Street, NE, community room

Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 3015 Earl Place, NE, fellowship hall

Ukrainian National Shrine, 4250 Harewood Road, NE, shawel room

Bunker Hill Elementary School, 1401 Michigan Avenue, NE, auditorium

McKinley Technology High School, 151 T Street, NE, gymnasium

Dunbar Senior High School, 101 N Street, NW, armory

WARD 6:

J.O. Wilson Elementary School, 660 K Street, NE, multi-purpose room

Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 212 East Capitol Street, NE, church hall

Stuart-Hobson Middle School, 410 E Street, NE, gymnasium

Eastern Market, 225 7th Street, SE, north hall

Payne Elementary School, 1445 C Street, SE, multi-purpose room

Watkins Elementary School, 420 12th Street, SE, multi-purpose room

Jefferson Middle School Academy, 801 7th Street, SW, gymnasium

WARD 7:

Burrville Elementary School, 801 Division Avenue, NE, multi-purpose room

Kelly Miller Middle School, 301 49th Street, NE, multi-purpose room

Miner Elementary School, 601 15th Street, NE, gymnasium

Thomas Elementary School, 650 Anacostia Avenue, NE, multi-purpose room

River Terrace Education Campus, 420 34th Street, NE, multi-purpose room

Nalle Elementary School, 219 50th Street, SE, multi-purpose room

Randle-Highlands Elementary School, 1650 30th Street, SE, gymnasium

St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 3601 Alabama Avenue, SE, multi-purpose room

Kimball Elementary School, 3375 Minnesota Avenue, SE, gymnasium

WARD 8:

Moten Elementary School, 1565 Morris Road, SE, multi-purpose room

Thearc, 1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE, auditorium

Hendley Elementary School, 425 Chesapeake Street, SE, auditorium

Boone Elementary School (formerly Orr), 2200 Minnesota Avenue, SE, multi-purpose room

Allen A.M.E. Church, 2498 Alabama Avenue, SE, multi-purpose room

Covenant Baptist Church, 3845 South Capitol Street, SW, church hall

Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W Street, SE, church hall

United Medical Canter, 1350 Southern Avenue, SE, patient service center

Anacostia Senior High School, 1601 16th Street, SE, gymnasium

Ballou Senior High School, 3401 4th Street, SE, dance room

Turner Elementary School, 3264 Stanton Road, SE, gymnasium

Delegate, U.S. House of Representatives

Vote 1

Natale Stracuzzi (SG)

Website: n/a

Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-incumbent)

Website: https://www.eleanorfordc.com/

Bruce Majors (L)

Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/homesdc/

Nelson F. Rimensnyder (R)

Mayor

Vote 1

Dennis Sobin (L)

Website: n/a

Stacia R. Hall (R)

Website: https://staciahall.com/

Rodney Red Grant (I)

Website: https://grant4mayor.com/

DC Council: Chairman

Vote 1



Nate Derenge (R)

Website: https://nateforchair.com/

Phil Mendelson (D-incumbent)

Website: https://www.mendelsonforchairman.com/

Darryl LC Moch (SG)

Website: https://www.gp.org/darryl_moch

DC Council: At-Large

Vote 2

Elissa Silverman (I-incumbent)

Karim D. Marshall (I)

Fred E. Hill (I)

Kenyan McDuffie (I) Website: https://www.mcduffiefordc.com/

Anita Bonds (D-incumbent)

David Schwartzman (SG)

Graham McLaughlin (I)

Website: https://grahamfordc.com/

Giuseppe Niosi (R)

Website: https://niosi2022.com/

DC Council: Ward 1

Vote 1



Chris Otten (SG)

Website: http://www.chrisotten.com/



Brianne K. Nadeau (D)

Website: https://www.briannefordc.com/





DC Council: Ward 3

Vote 1



Matthew Frumin (D)

Wesbite: https://fruminforward3.com/



David Krucoff (R)

Website: https://www.davidforward3.com/



Adrian Salsgiver (L)

Website: http://adriansalsgiver.com/





DC Council: Ward 5

Vote 1



Zachary Parker (D)

Website: https://www.zacharyforward5.com/



Clarence Lee, Jr. (R)

Website: n/a





DC Counci: Ward 6

Vote 1



Charles Allen (D-incumbent)

Website: https://charlesallen2022.com/





Attorney General

Vote 1



Brian Schwalb (D)

Website: https://brianfordc.com/





Shadow Representative

Vote 1



Joyce Robinson-Paul (SG)

Website: n/a



Oye Owolewa (D-incumbent)

Website: https://www.repoyedc.com/

Board of Education: Ward 1

Board of Education: Ward 3

Vote 1



Eric Goulet

Website: https://www.ericforward3.com/



Michael Sriqui

Website: https://michaelsriqui.com/about-1.html-





Board of Education: Ward 5

Vote 1



Nina O'Neill

Website: https://ninaoneill2022.com/



Robert Henderson

Website: https://www.hendersonforward5.com/



Carisa Stanley Beatty

Website: https://carisa4ward5.com/





Board of Education: Ward 6

Vote 1



Joshua Wiley

Website: https://www.ward6wiley.com/



Brandon Best

Website: https://www.bestforward6.com/





Initiative 82: Tip Credit Elimination Act 2021

Vote 1



Yes

No



Question Wording:

Under current law, employers of employees classified as "tipped workers" may take a credit against tipped wages received by workers to satisfy the minimum wage guaranteed to all workers by law.



If enacted, the Initiative would gradually eliminate the credit, such that the mandatory base wage (currently $5.05 per hour, indexed to inflation) paid by employers shall increase until 2027, when the mandatory base wage matches the minimum wage established by District of Columbia law (currently

$15.20 per hour, indexed to inflation).



Tips continue as property of employees and will be in addition to the statutory minimum hourly wage.

RELATED:

Here are some helpful links for voters before you head out to the polls:



Find Your Polling Place

https://dcboe.org/Voters/Where-to-Vote/Find-Out-Where-to-Vote

Check Your Voter Registration Status

https://dcboe.org/Voters/Register-To-Vote/Check-Voter-Registration-Status

Mail-In Ballot Information

https://dcboe.org/Voters/Casting-Your-Vote/Request-an-Absentee-Ballot



Mail-In Ballot Drop Box Locations

https://dcboe.org/Voters/Where-to-Vote/Mail-Ballot-Drop-Boxes



Track Your Ballot

https://votedc.ballottrax.net/voter/

Frequently Asked Questions

https://dcboe.org/FAQS/Voter-Access-FAQs

DCBOE Voter Guide

https://dcboe.org/getattachment/GeneralElection2022/DCBOE-Voter-Guide-Fall-2022-9-5x11-WEB.pdf.aspx?lang=en-US



