Here's what to expect at the polls in DC

WASHINGTON — District voters will be going to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to elect a slew of city offices up for grabs. In addition to a Mayor, voters will select Councilmembers, an Attorney General, the city’s Delegate to the U.S. Congress, School Board members, a Shadow Representative and ANC Commissioners.
There’s also a ballot question: Initiative 82. If passed, it would change how tipped workers in the city are paid.
Poll hours for the general election are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m; as long as you are in line by 8 p.m, you will be able to vote.
All absentee/mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by the DC Board of Elections by Nov. 15 in order to be counted.
Who can vote in the District of Columbia?
- Citizens of the United States
- Residents of the District of Columbia
- Anyone who has maintained residency in the District of Columbia for at least 30 days prior to the election in which you intend to vote
- Anyone who has not claimed voting residence or the right to vote in another U.S. state or territory
- Anyone at least 17 years old (you may register to vote if you are at least 16 years old. You may vote in a primary election if you are at least 17 years old and you will be at least 18 years old by the next general election. You may vote in a general or special election if you are at least 18 years old.)
- Anyone who has not been found by a court to be legally incompetent to vote
What do I need to bring?
Anyone who has voted in D.C. before does NOT need to provide their ID to vote. However, some in-person polling locations may require ID before allowing individuals to enter their facilities.
If you're a first-time voter who registered by mail and didn't provide proof of residence when registering, you will need to show proof of residence to vote. Acceptable forms include:
- Current and valid government-issued photo ID
- Current utility bill (does not include cell phone bill) issued within 90 days of Election Day
- Bank statements issued within 90 days of Election Day
- Government checks issued within 90 days of Election Day
- Paycheck
- Lease or rental agreement
- University housing or tuition bill
- Another government document that shows your name and address
Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a special ballot. You have two days following the election to show your ID to the Board of Elections.
Where to vote in the District of Columbia?
Ballots will be mailed to every registered voter in the District weeks ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Residents looking to vote by mail are asked to keep an eye on their mailbox and be sure to mail their ballot back or drop it in a drop-box before Election Day.
Mail-in-ballot drop box locations:
WARD 1:
- Frank D. Reeves Center, 2000 14th Street, NW
- Mt. Pleasant Library, 3160 16th Street, NW
- Columbia Heights Shopping Center, 3100 14th Street, NW
- BB&T/Truist Bank (Park area), 1801 Adams Mills Road, NW
- Banneker Community Center, 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW
WARD 2:
- Georgetown Library, 3260 R Street, NW
- Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 901 G Street, NW
- West End Library, 2301 L Street, NW
- CVS (P Street side of the building), 1637 P Street, NW
- Foggy Bottom/GWU Metro, 2301 I Street, NW
- Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library, 1630 7th Street, NW
WARD 3:
- Guy Mason Recreation Center, 3600 Calvert Street, NW
- Chevy Chase Library, 5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW
- Tenley-Friendship Library, 4450 Wisconsin Avenue, NW
- Cleveland Park Library, 3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW
- Palisades Library, 4901 V Street, NW
- Second District Police Station, 3320 Idaho Avenue, NW
WARD 4:
- Hattie Holmes Wellness Center, 324 Kennedy Street, NW
- Petworth Library, 4200 Kansas Avenue, NW
- Shepard Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library, 7420 Georgia Avenue, NW
- Fourth District Police Station, 6001 Georgia Avenue, NW
- Lamond Recreation Center, 20 Tuckerman Street, NE
- Takoma Park Neighborhood Library, 416 Cedar Street, NW
WARD 5:
- Woodridge Library, 1801 Hamlin Street, NE
- UDC Community College at Backus, 5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE
- Perry Street Prep Charter School, 1800 Perry Street, NE
- Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center, 1299 Neal Street, NE
- Dunbar High School, 101 N Street, NW
- Union Market DC (6th Street entrance), 1309 5th Street, NE
- Monroe Street Market (outside Busboys and Poets closer to curb), 625 Monroe Street, NE
- Harry Thomas Recreation Center, 1743 Lincoln Road, NE
WARD 6:
- Northeast Library, 330 7th Street, NE
- Southwest Library, 900 Wesley Place, SW
- Eastern Market, 225 7th Street, SE
- BOE Headquarters, 1015 Half Street, SE
- DCPS Headquarters, 1200 First Street, NE
- Payne Elementary School, 1445 C Street, SE
WARD 7:
- Capital View Library, 5001 Central Avenue, SE
- Deanwood Library, 1350 49th Street, NE
- Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library, 3935 Benning Road, NE
- Francis A. Gregory Library, 3660 Alabama Avenue, SE
- Sixth Street Police Station, 5002 Hayes Street, NE
- Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV), 4525 Benning Road, SE
- Penn Branch Center (backside parking lot), 3202 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE
- Ridge Road Community Center, 830 Ridge Road, SE
- Rosedale Library, 1701 Gales Street, NE
WARD 8:
- Anacostia Library, 1800 Good Hope Road, SE
- Parklands-Turner Library, 1547 Alabama Avenue, SE
- Bellevue Library, 115 Atlantic Street, SW
- Seventh District Police Station, 2455 Alabama Avenue, SE
- The ARC, 1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE
- Department of Human Services, 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE
- Hendley Elementary School, 425 Chesapeake Street, SE
- Patterson Elementary School, 4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW
- Fort Stanton Recreation Center, 1812 Erie Street, SE
Residents can vote early from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.at the following poll locations:
- Columbia Heights Community Center, gymnasium
- Prince Hall Center for the Performing Arts (Masonic Temple), ballroom
- Georgetown Neighborhood Library
- Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, great hall
- West End Public Library, meeting room
- Chevy Chase Community Center
- Cleveland Park Library, multi-purpose room
- University of the District of Columbia, student center
- Takoma Community Center
- Raymond Recreation Center, gymnasium
- Emery Heights Community Center, gymnasium
- Turkey Thicket Recreation Center, gymnasium
- Trinidad Recreation Center, gymnasium
- Woodridge Neighborhood Library
- Walker-Jones MS/RH Terrell Recreation Center, gymnasium
- King Greenleaf Recreation Center
- Sherwood Recreation Center, gymnasium
- Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, gymnasium
- Deanwood Recreation Center, gymnasium
- Hillcrest Recreation Center, gymnasium
- Rosedale Recreation Center, gymnasium
- Bald Eagle Recreation Center, gymnasium
- Arthur Capper Community Center, gymnasium
- Barry Farm Recreation Center, gymnasium
- Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center, gymnasium
Residents can vote in person on Election Day at the following poll locations:
WARD 1:
- Columbia Heights Education Campus, 3101 16th Street, NW, auditorium
- Marie Reed Elementary School, 2201 18th Street, NW, gymnasium
- H.D. Cooke Elementary School, 2525 17th Street, NW, multi-purpose room
- Park View Recreation Center, 693 Otis Place, NW, community room
- Raymond Education Center at Meyer, 2502 11th Street, NW, multi-purpose room
- Bancroft Elementary School, 1755 Newton Street, NW, gymnasium
WARD 2
- Edlavitch Jewish Community Center, 1529 16th Street, NW
- Fifteenth Street Presbyterian Church, 1701 15th Street, NW, church hall
- Garrison Elementary School, 1200 S Street, NW, multi-purpose room
- The School Without Walls High School, 2130 G Street, NW, multi-purpose room
- Hardy Middle School, 1819 35th Street, NW, gymnasium
- Shaw/Watha T. Daniel Library, 1529 16th Street, NW, community room
WARD 3:
- Palisades Recreation Center, 5200 Sherier Place, gymnasium
- Annunciation Church, 3810 Massachusetts Avenue, NW, church hall
- Oyster Bilingual School, 2801 Calvert Street, NW, gymnasium
- Janney Elementary School, 4130 Albemarle Street, NW, multi-purpose room
- Capitol Memorial Church, 3150 Chesapeake Street, NW, fellowship hall
- Murch Elementary School, 4810 36th Street, NW, gymnasium
- Horace Mann Elementary School, 4430 Newark Street, NW, multi-purpose room
WARD 4:
- M.P.D. R.O.C. North, 801 Shepard Street, NW, gymnasium
- Powell Elementary School, 1350 Upshur Street, NW, multi-purpose room
- Barnard Elementary School, 430 Decatur Street, NW, auditorium
- Takoma Education Campus, 7010 Piney Branch Road, NW, gymnasium
- Lamond Recreation Center, 20 Tuckerman Street, NE, gymnasium
- Lasalle-Backus Education Campus, 501 Riggs Road, NE, auditorium
- St. John's College High School, 2607 Military Road, NW, gymnasium
- Ida B. Wells Middle School, 405 Sheridan Street, NW, gymnasium
- Shepard Elementary School, 7800 14th Street, NW, multi-purpose room
- Fort Stevens Recreation Center, 1327 Van Buren Street, NW, gymnasium
WARD 5:
- UDC Community College at Backus, 5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE, multi-purpose room
- Burroughs Elementary School, 1820 Monroe Street, NE, multi-purpose room
- Noyes Education Campus, 2725 10th Street, NE, auditorium
- Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center, 1299 Neal Street, NE, community room
- Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 3015 Earl Place, NE, fellowship hall
- Ukrainian National Shrine, 4250 Harewood Road, NE, shawel room
- Bunker Hill Elementary School, 1401 Michigan Avenue, NE, auditorium
- McKinley Technology High School, 151 T Street, NE, gymnasium
- Dunbar Senior High School, 101 N Street, NW, armory
WARD 6:
- J.O. Wilson Elementary School, 660 K Street, NE, multi-purpose room
- Lutheran Church of the Reformation, 212 East Capitol Street, NE, church hall
- Stuart-Hobson Middle School, 410 E Street, NE, gymnasium
- Eastern Market, 225 7th Street, SE, north hall
- Payne Elementary School, 1445 C Street, SE, multi-purpose room
- Watkins Elementary School, 420 12th Street, SE, multi-purpose room
- Jefferson Middle School Academy, 801 7th Street, SW, gymnasium
WARD 7:
- Burrville Elementary School, 801 Division Avenue, NE, multi-purpose room
- Kelly Miller Middle School, 301 49th Street, NE, multi-purpose room
- Miner Elementary School, 601 15th Street, NE, gymnasium
- Thomas Elementary School, 650 Anacostia Avenue, NE, multi-purpose room
- River Terrace Education Campus, 420 34th Street, NE, multi-purpose room
- Nalle Elementary School, 219 50th Street, SE, multi-purpose room
- Randle-Highlands Elementary School, 1650 30th Street, SE, gymnasium
- St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 3601 Alabama Avenue, SE, multi-purpose room
- Kimball Elementary School, 3375 Minnesota Avenue, SE, gymnasium
WARD 8:
- Moten Elementary School, 1565 Morris Road, SE, multi-purpose room
- Thearc, 1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE, auditorium
- Hendley Elementary School, 425 Chesapeake Street, SE, auditorium
- Boone Elementary School (formerly Orr), 2200 Minnesota Avenue, SE, multi-purpose room
- Allen A.M.E. Church, 2498 Alabama Avenue, SE, multi-purpose room
- Covenant Baptist Church, 3845 South Capitol Street, SW, church hall
- Union Temple Baptist Church, 1225 W Street, SE, church hall
- United Medical Canter, 1350 Southern Avenue, SE, patient service center
- Anacostia Senior High School, 1601 16th Street, SE, gymnasium
- Ballou Senior High School, 3401 4th Street, SE, dance room
- Turner Elementary School, 3264 Stanton Road, SE, gymnasium
Delegate, U.S. House of Representatives
Vote 1
Natale Stracuzzi (SG)
Website: n/a
Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-incumbent)
Website: https://www.eleanorfordc.com/
Bruce Majors (L)
Website: https://www.linkedin.com/in/homesdc/
Nelson F. Rimensnyder (R)
Website: https://rimensnyder4congress.com/
Mayor
Vote 1
Dennis Sobin (L)
Website: n/a
Stacia R. Hall (R)
Website: https://staciahall.com/
Muriel Bowser (D-incumbent)
Website: https://www.murielourmayor.com/
Rodney Red Grant (I)
Website: https://grant4mayor.com/
DC Council: Chairman
Vote 1
Nate Derenge (R)
Website: https://nateforchair.com/
Phil Mendelson (D-incumbent)
Website: https://www.mendelsonforchairman.com/
Darryl LC Moch (SG)
Website: https://www.gp.org/darryl_moch
DC Council: At-Large
Vote 2
Elissa Silverman (I-incumbent)
Website: https://elissafordc.com/
Karim D. Marshall (I)
Website: https://www.marshallfordc.com/
Fred E. Hill (I)
Wesbite: https://fredhill4councilatlarge.com/
Kenyan McDuffie (I) Website: https://www.mcduffiefordc.com/
Anita Bonds (D-incumbent)
Website: https://www.anitabonds2022.com/
David Schwartzman (SG)
Website: https://twitter.com/dschwartzman
Graham McLaughlin (I)
Website: https://grahamfordc.com/
Giuseppe Niosi (R)
Website: https://niosi2022.com/
DC Council: Ward 1
Vote 1
Chris Otten (SG)
Website: http://www.chrisotten.com/
Brianne K. Nadeau (D)
Website: https://www.briannefordc.com/
DC Council: Ward 3
Vote 1
Matthew Frumin (D)
Wesbite: https://fruminforward3.com/
David Krucoff (R)
Website: https://www.davidforward3.com/
Adrian Salsgiver (L)
Website: http://adriansalsgiver.com/
DC Council: Ward 5
Vote 1
Zachary Parker (D)
Website: https://www.zacharyforward5.com/
Clarence Lee, Jr. (R)
Website: n/a
DC Counci: Ward 6
Vote 1
Charles Allen (D-incumbent)
Website: https://charlesallen2022.com/
Attorney General
Vote 1
Brian Schwalb (D)
Website: https://brianfordc.com/
Shadow Representative
Vote 1
Joyce Robinson-Paul (SG)
Website: n/a
Oye Owolewa (D-incumbent)
Website: https://www.repoyedc.com/
Board of Education: Ward 1
Board of Education: Ward 3
Vote 1
Eric Goulet
Website: https://www.ericforward3.com/
Michael Sriqui
Website: https://michaelsriqui.com/about-1.html-
Board of Education: Ward 5
Vote 1
Nina O'Neill
Website: https://ninaoneill2022.com/
Robert Henderson
Website: https://www.hendersonforward5.com/
Carisa Stanley Beatty
Website: https://carisa4ward5.com/
Board of Education: Ward 6
Vote 1
Joshua Wiley
Website: https://www.ward6wiley.com/
Brandon Best
Website: https://www.bestforward6.com/
Initiative 82: Tip Credit Elimination Act 2021
Vote 1
Yes
No
Question Wording:
Under current law, employers of employees classified as "tipped workers" may take a credit against tipped wages received by workers to satisfy the minimum wage guaranteed to all workers by law.
If enacted, the Initiative would gradually eliminate the credit, such that the mandatory base wage (currently $5.05 per hour, indexed to inflation) paid by employers shall increase until 2027, when the mandatory base wage matches the minimum wage established by District of Columbia law (currently
$15.20 per hour, indexed to inflation).
Tips continue as property of employees and will be in addition to the statutory minimum hourly wage.
