DC voters: What to know before you head to the primary polls on June 21

The District's primary election, including the mayoral race, takes place on Tuesday, June 21 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WASHINGTON — District voters will be going to the polls on June 21 to nominate their party’s candidates for a slew of city offices up for grabs. In addition to the mayor, voters will select their party’s candidate for DC Council chair, five other council seats and attorney general. The city’s delegate to the U.S. Congress and shadow delegate seat will also be on the ballot.

WHEN AND WHERE TO VOTE

Poll hours are 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on the third Tuesday in June, with 90 vote centers throughout the city. To find your polling place, click here: https://www.dcboe.org/Voters/Where-to-Vote/Find-Out-Where-to-Vote

Ballot drop boxes have already opened, and all absentee mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 21 and received at the Board of Elections by June 28 in order to be counted. Sample ballots and other voter information can be found here.

Early in-person voting will run from June 10-19.

For answers to other frequently asked questions, click here: https://dcboe.org/FAQS/Voter-Registration

WHAT RACES ARE DECIDED

**See candidate bios below.

Delegate to Congress

Mayor

Chairperson of the D.C. Council

D.C. Council At-Large

D.C. Council Ward 1

D.C. Council Ward 3

D.C. Council Ward 5

D.C. Council Ward 6

Attorney General

Shadow Representative

WHO IS ON THE BALLOT?



Delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives

Democratic

Vote 1



Wendy “Hope Dealer” Hamilton

Hamilton is an ordained minister. She has worked on Capitol Hill in communications, and as an adjunct professor of communications. She was also Executive Assistant to Ben Jealous, the former President and CEO of the NAACP.

Website: https://www.revwendyforcongress.com/

Eleanor Holmes Norton (incumbent)

She is running for a 16th term. Before serving in Congress, Norton was appointed by President Jimmy Carter to serve as the first woman to chair the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She has also been a law professor.

Website: https://www.eleanorfordc.com/

Kelly Mikel Williams

He is the founding chapter president of Blacks in Government, a group that advocates for minority employees. He also served in former At-Large councilmember Vincent’ Orange’s office as Director of Constituent Services. He also calls himself a “homeless survivor.”

Website: https://kellymikelfordc.com/

Mayor

Democratic

Vote 1



James Butler

He is a lawyer and former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Ward 5. He ran unsuccessfully against Muriel Bowser in 2018 during the Democratic primary. He works on civil complaints before the EEOC and the DC Office of Human Rights.

Website: https://www.butler4dc.com/

Muriel Bowser (incumbent)

She is seeking a 3rd term. Prior to becoming Mayor in 2015, Bowser was the Ward 4 councilmember. She first started her political career as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in the Riggs Park neighborhood.

Website: https://mayor.dc.gov/

Trayon “Washington DC” White

He currently sits on the city council representing Ward 8, an office he has held since 2017, although he did win a special election in 2015 to fill Marion Barry’s seat after his death. This is his first time running for Mayor. His first run, and win, for political office was in 2011 when he ran to fill the vacancy on the DC Board of Education.

Website: https://www.trayonwhite8.com/

Robert White

He currently sits on the city council as an At-Large member—an office he won in 2016. This is his first time running for Mayor. He has a law degree and served as a law clerk in Maryland. He also served as legislative counsel to Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton for five years, as well as working in Attorney General Karl Racine’s office in community engagement.

Website: https://robertfordc.com/

DC Council: Chairman

Democratic

Vote 1



Erin Palmer

She is an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Ward 4, an office she has held since 2018. She is also an ethics attorney for the federal judiciary where she specializes in workplace accountability. She is a board member of the Old Takoma Business Association.

Website: https://erinfordc.com/

Phil Mendelson (incumbent)

He has been Chairman since June 2012—that’s when the previous Chairman resigned, and Mendelson was selected by other councilmembers to fill the seat. He was elected by voters in 2014, and again in 2018. He was first elected to the City Council in 1998 as an At-Large member. Before serving on the Council, he was a tenant activist and served as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for the McLean Gardens neighborhood.

Website: https://www.mendelsonforchairman.com/

DC Council: At-Large

Democratic

Vote 1

Lisa Gore

She is an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner representing a Chevy Chase neighborhood. She retired from federal law enforcement, most recently in the inspector general’s office in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Website: https://www.gorefordc.com/

Nate Fleming

He is a former shadow representative, first elected to this office in 2013. He has worked for Ward 8 council member Trayon White since 2015. He attended law school in California and studied public policy at Harvard. He grew up in Ward 8, and now calls Ward 7 home.

Website: https://www.natefordc.com/

Anita Bonds (incumbent)

She is running for a 3rd term. She has served on the council since 2012. Previously she served as the Chair of the District of Columbia Democratic Party from 2006 to 2018. She served as deputy campaign manager for Marion Barry’s 1978 and 1982 bids for DC mayor. She also served as Barry’s special assistant for constituent services.

Website: https://www.anitabonds2022.com/

Dexter Williams

He is a former staffer for DC at-large councilmember Robert C, White. After leaving White’s office, Williams has worked for an organization that lobbies for electoral reforms. He has also worked at Howard University in government relations.

Website: https://www.dexter4dc.com/

DC Council: Ward 1

Democratic

Vote 1



Salah Czapary

Czapary is an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Ward 1. He worked for the Metropolitan Police Department, assigned as a patrol officer to the 4th district sub-station at first. He ran several outreach and volunteer programs for MPD. He also led the Community Engagement Academy and the Domestic Violence Liaison Program.

Website: https://salah2022.com/

Sabel Harris

She works in marketing and serves as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Ward 1.

Website: https://sabelforward1.com/

Brianne K. Nadeau (incumbent)

She has served on the council representing Ward 1 since 2015. She also is a former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner. Previously she has worked as a public relations consultant as well as working as a scheduler for Maryland Congressman John Sarbanes.

Website: https://www.briannefordc.com/

DC Council: Ward 3

Democratic

Vote 1

**Mary Cheh is the incumbent, but she is not seeking re-election.

Tricia Duncan

She is President of the Palisades Community Association. She has lived in Palisades for 2 years. She has worked in commercial real estate and holds a degree in chemistry and worked as a researcher in new technologies. She has also served as President of the PTO at Key Elementary.

Website: https://www.triciaforward3.com/

Henry Cohen

At 18, he is a high school senior who has worked for the Adrian Fenty mayoral campaign in 2010 and the Biden presidential campaign. His father is a former ANC Commissioner.

Website: https://cohenfordc.com/

Matthew Frumin

He is an attorney who has worked in estate planning, family mediation and international trade and antitrust law. He also worked at the State Department focusing on human rights, labor and women’s rights issues. He once worked as At-Large Councilmember Robert C. White’s mayoral campaign chair and was an ANC Commissioner.

Website: https://fruminforward3.com/

Eric Goulet

He is a former staffer for councilmember Vince Gray. He has also worked as the director of the Mayor’s Budget Office; the DC Council Budget Office; and the DC Council Committee on Health. He also served as budget advisor to the Attorney General.

Website: https://www.ericforward3.com/

Ben Bergmann

He is an ANC Commissioner and is director of policy at a public affairs firm, where he focuses on legislative and regulatory issues. He has practiced law in DC and New York, focusing on anti-corruption and antitrust cases. He has also done pro bono work related to fair housing and voting rights. He has also been a social studies and English language arts teacher.

Website: https://www.benbergmann.com/

Beau Finley

He is an ANC Commissioner, attorney and union leader. He grew up in the area attending Blessed Sacrament near Chevy Chase Circle and attended the University of Maryland.

Website: https://beaufinley.com/

Monte Monash

She is the former Chair of the DC Public Library Board of Trustees, and former Treasurer of Mayor Bowser’s DC Commission for Women. She is also the founder and president of a consulting practice that provides strategic planning and public relations to engineering and construction companies.

Website: https://www.monashforward3.com/

Deirdre Brown

She has worked in the real estate and title profession for over 20 years. She is a small business owner and a former ANC Commissioner for Ward 3. She also teaches continuing education classes to Realtors. She currently serves on an affordable housing task force. Before starting her own business, Brown attended law school and represented tenants in the Landlord and Tenant Court of the Superior Court under the Law Students in Court Program.

Website: https://www.deirdrebrownforward3.com/

Phil Thomas

He is chair of the Ward 3 Democrats, a former elementary school teacher and former ANC Commissioner representing Palisades. He also served on the Executive Board of the Palisades Citizens Association and the Police 2D Citizen Advisory Council. He has also served as the Director of Mayor Bowser’s office of the Clean City—where he worked on environmental issues. Mayor Bowser also appointed him to lead COVID-19 vaccination outreach programs in the city.

Website: https://philforward3.com/

DC Council: Ward 5

Democratic

Vote 1

**Kenyon McDuffie is the incumbent, in office since 2012. He announced he was not seeking re-election in order to run for DC Attorney General; however, his name was removed from the ballot for Attorney General.

Kathy Henderson

She has served 20 years as an ANC Commissioner and worked at VISTA. She has a background in biology and serves on the Pepco Citizen Advisory Group.

Website: https://kathyhendersonfordccouncil.com/

Gordon “The People’s Champion” Fletcher

Chair of Ward 5 Democrats and ANC Commissioner. He is also an adjunct professor at American University teaching Justice and Public Policy.

Website: https://gordonforward5.com/

Art Lloyd

No available information.

Zachary Parker

He is a former teacher and education advocate, who serves on the State Board of Education representing Ward 5. In 2021 he was chosen to serve as President of the board for that year.

Website: https://www.zacharyforward5.com/

Gary Johnson

He is a former teacher and professional basketball player. He taught world and modern history and science at middle and high schools. In 2012 he founded DC Youth Empowerment—a non-profit that provides academic and socio-emotional development programs for middle and high school students in the DC area.

Website; https://www.garytotoforward5.com/

Faith Gibson Hubbard

She is a former middle school teacher and has served as President of the Ward 5 Education Council. She also led the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs, as well as a member of the DC Public Library Board.

Website: https://faithforward5dc.org/

Vincent Orange

He is a former Ward 5 council member—a seat he held for 8 years (1999-2007). In 2011 he won an at-large seat on the council in a special election, but resigned from that office 5 years later. He ran again for an at-large seat on the council in 2020, but that bid for office was not successful.

Website: http://orangeward5.com/

DC Council: Ward 6

Democratic

Vote 1



Charles Allen (incumbent)

He is running unopposed. He is Chair of the Council’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee. He is also co-chair of a Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery. He also serves as Chair of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Government’s Transportation Planning Board.

Website: https://www.charlesallenward6.com/





DC Attorney General

Democratic

Vote 1

**Karl Racine is the incumbent but he is not seeking re-election.

Brian Schwalb

He is a native Washingtonian and a longtime trial attorney and partner-in-charge of the Venable law firm’s office in the District. He has defended and prosecuted civil tax matters for the Justice Department. He has also represented cases of people injured by excessive police force, or people defrauded out of money. He also served as a law clerk in Baltimore. Website; https://brianfordc.com/

Ryan L. Jones

He grew up in Ward 4 and has represented civil, criminal and family cases in DC Superior Court, as well as Landlord-Tenant, Probate Court, DC Court of Appeals, Federal District Court, and in Federal and District administrative hearings.

Website: https://www.ryanjonesforag.com/

Bruce V. Spiva

He is the managing partner at an international law firm and has worked in consumer protection, antitrust and criminal justice reform.

Website: https://www.spivafordcag.com/meet

Shadow Representative

Democratic

Vote 1

Shadow Representatives have no voting rights in Congress. They don’t have offices in the Capitol complex. The position is unpaid and is tasked with lobbying for DC statehood. The position was authorized by DC voters in 1982.

Linda L. Gray

No available information.

Oye Owolewa (incumbent)

He is seeking a second term. He is also a pharmacist.

Website: https://www.repoyedc.com/

Delegate to the House of Representatives

Republican

Vote 1



Nelson F. Rimensnyder

He is running unopposed for his party’s nomination. He spent 25 years working on Capitol Hill.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/NelsonForDelegate

Mayor

Republican

Vote 1



Stacia R. Hall

She is running unopposed for her party’s nomination. She is a small business owner in Ward 3, running a home décor and staging company.

Website: https://staciahall.com/

DC Council: Chairman

Republican

Vote 1



Nate Derenge

He is running unopposed for his party’s nomination. He has a background in business administration.

Website: https://nateforchair.com/

DC Council: At-Large

Republican

Vote 1



Giuseppe Niosi

He is running unopposed for this party’s nomination. He is a systems engineer and heads up a team in the East Coast Sealift Division.

Website: https://www.niosi2022.com/

DC Council: Ward 3

Republican

Vote 1



David Krucoff

He is running unopposed for his party’s nomination. He is a commercial real estate agent.

Website: https://www.davidforward3.com/meet-david

DC Council: Ward 5

Republican

Vote 1

Clarence Lee, Jr.

He is running unopposed for his party’s nomination.