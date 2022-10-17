Voter registration deadline is fast approaching in the DMV

Monday, Oct. 17, is the last day for Virginia residents to register to vote through mail and online. D.C. and Maryland residents have until Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Election Day is around the corner on November 8th and the deadline to register to vote in the 2022 midterm elections is here.

Residents can register to vote in three ways: in person, by mail, or online.

DC

A resident who plans to register to vote either online or in person will have until Oct. 18. In-person registration deadline is Nov. 8.

Registering to Vote

When registering online, residents must visit the election department’s registration portal with their D.C. driver's license or ID. If residents do not have an ID handy, the last four digits of their social security numbers will be needed.

When registering by mail, residents must download and complete a mail-in voter registration application.

If registering in person, residents must visit their local registrar's office or any voter registration agency.

The list of acceptable forms of residence includes:

A copy of a current and valid government-issued photo identification

A utility bill for water, gas, electricity, cable, internet, telephone, or cellular phone service issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A savings, checking, credit, or money market account statement from a bank or credit union issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A paycheck, stub, or earning statement that includes the employer’s name, address, and telephone number and was issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A government-issued document or check from a federal or District agency, other than the Board of Elections, issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A current residential lease or rental agreement

An occupancy statement from a District homeless shelter issued no earlier than 90 days before the election

A tuition or housing bill from a District of Columbia college or university issued for the current academic or housing term

If registering by mail, residents must download and complete a registration form and send it to their local registrar’s office. Residents can also request the form by mail from the registrar’s office. The form must be postmarked by May 31 for the primaries and Oct. 17 for the general election.

When registering in person, residents must visit their local registrar’s office and update their information by 5 p.m. on May 31 to vote in the primaries or 5 p.m. on Oct. 17 for the general election.

If you are unsure about the status of your voter registration, visit the department of election’s citizen portal.

How to get a mail-in or absentee ballot

All registered voters will be mailed a ballot for the 2022 elections. D.C. voters who expect to be away from their residence during the election can request a mail-in ballot. A ballot can be requested by mail and must be received no later than the 15th day before each election. Voted and mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and arrive no later than the 7th day after Election Day.

A ballot can be tracked here. Residents concerned that they may not be able to receive or cast their ballot in time for it to be counted are urged to call the D.C. Board of Elections at 202-727-2525.

Where to find your local polling place and when you can vote

If you chose to vote in person on election day, polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the 2022 general election.

To find a polling place near you, visit the District of Columbia Board of Elections website.

What you need to bring to the polls

IDs are not required to vote if you've already voted in D.C. Some polling locations may require an ID for you to enter the facility.

First-time voters who registered by mail and didn't provide proof of residence when registering will need to show proof of residence to vote.

Acceptable forms for proof of residence include:

Current and valid government-issued photo ID

Current utility bill (does not include cell phone bill) issued within 90 days of Election Day

Bank statement issued within 90 days of Election Day

Government check issued within 90 days of Election Day

A paycheck

Lease or rental agreement

University housing or tuition bill

Another government document that shows your name and address

Maryland

Registering to Vote

When registering online residents can use Maryland's Online Voter Registration System or submit a voter registration application to their local board of elections or the State Board of Elections.

How to get a mail-in or absentee ballot

When registering online, residents must visit the election department’s citizen portal with their Maryland driver’s license or state ID.

If registering by mail, residents can request a mail-in ballot with a mail ballot application or the online Mail-in Ballot Request portal.

Where to find your local polling place and when you can vote

Voters can use the Maryland State Board of Elections' website to look up nearby polling centers.

What you need to bring to the polls

Certain voters must satisfy an identification requirement before voting for the first time or online in Maryland, under the Help America Vote Act.

Voters can satisfy the identification requirement by providing one of the following:

The voter’s driver's license number, MVA ID card number, or the last four digits of the voter’s social security number, and election officials will attempt to verify this information with MVA or Social Security Administration. A copy of current and valid photo identification (i.e., Maryland driver's license, MVA ID card, student or employee photo ID card, military ID card, passport, or any other State or federal government-issued ID card). A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document that shows the voter’s name and address.

Virginia

Registering to Vote

When registering online, residents must visit the election department’s citizen portal with their Virginia driver’s license or state ID. Residents will also need to provide their social security numbers. The deadline to register to vote online or update voter information is Oct. 17 for the general election.

If registering by mail, residents must download and complete a registration form and send it to their local registrar’s office. Residents can also request the form by mail from the registrar’s office. The form must be postmarked by Oct. 17 for the general election.

How to get a mail-in or absentee ballot

When registering online, residents must visit the election department’s citizen portal with their Virginia driver’s license or state ID. Residents will also need to provide their social security numbers.

If registering by mail, residents must download and complete a registration form and send it to their local registrar’s office. Residents can also request the form by mail to them by the registrar’s office.

If you are unsure about the status of your voter registration, visit the department of election’s citizen portal.

Where to find your local polling place and when you can vote

Any registered voter in Virginia can request a “no-excuse” absentee ballot and vote from home in June’s primaries and November’s general election. Ballots can be requested one of three ways: online, by mail or in person.

When requesting a ballot online, voters need to visit the election department’s citizen portal, email or fax a completed application form to the local registrar’s office by June 10 for the primaries and Oct. 28 for the general election.

What you need to bring to the polls

A form of identification is needed to vote in the Commonwealth.

The list of approved IDs includes:

Virginia driver’s license - current or expired

Virginia DMV-issued ID card - current or expired

Valid employee ID card

U.S. Military ID

Valid student ID from a public or private school located in Virginia

Valid student ID with a photograph from a public or private school located in the U.S.

Valid U.S. passport or passport card

Government-issued ID card from federal, Virginia or local political subdivision

Voter ID card issued by Dept. of Elections

Voter confirmation documents

Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID

Nursing home resident ID

Current utility bill, bank statement, gov. Check or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter

Current government document containing the name and address of the voter

Signed ID confirmation statement

IDs that will not be accepted include: