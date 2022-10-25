DC sent out 574 incorrect ballots; Here's what happened

A spokesperson for DC's Board of Elections confirmed that the city sent out the incorrect ballot to 574 people. These ballots had the wrong ANC district candidates.

WASHINGTON — With two weeks remaining before Election night, DC's Board of Elections (DCBOE) confirmed that 574 incorrect ballots were sent out to people in D.C., in part due to a "complicated and shortened redistricting process."

Nick Jacobs, a spokesperson for D.C.'s DOE, said that these ballots included candidates from the incorrect Advisory Neighborhood Commission (ANC) district.

"When we discovered the error, we started reaching out to those voters," said Jacobs. "By phone, by email, and so forth - to let them know of the mistake, asking them to destroy their ballot."

According to the DCBOE website, every registered voter in D.C. is being sent a mail-in ballot, ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Voters are registered in various ANC districts, which can be searched for by address here.

Voters that received the incorrect ballots are being instructed to vote with new ballots that are being sent to them now. Jacobs said that the old ballot will not be counted, even if they are sent in.

"We invalidated that first incorrect ballot," he said. "What that really means is if the voter inadvertently votes, when we scan it through, basically - it will be triggered to say this is an invalid ballot. So it won't be mistakenly counted."

Jacobs said that the 574 incorrect ballots were sent to people across the district, and not in just one part of the city.

To assess which ANC district you live in, visit this site.