Study shows exercise linked to better outcomes with breast cancer diagnosis | Verify

WASHINGTON — You already know exercise is good for your health. Researchers are learning more about how that factors in with the fight against breast cancer.

THE QUESTION:

What do we know about exercise and breast cancer outcomes?

OUR SOURCES:

WHAT WE FOUND: 

For years, medical professionals have touted exercise as a positive life factor for people wanting to avoid or fighting through breast cancer, but there had not been a lot of research on the topic. A 2020 study, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, took a closer look at how physical activity impacted outcomes in high-risk breast cancer patients. Following more than 1,300 people for up to 15 years, it found regular physical activity before diagnosis and after treatment is associated with lower likelihood of death or the cancer coming back.

The strongest correlation is among those who at least met minimum exercise guidelines, but even those who have lower levels of physical activity benefit.

The current guidelines for physical activity in adults:

-Less sitting, more moving

-At least two and a half hours of moderate-intensity, or an hour and fifteen minutes vigorous intensity exercise per week, or some combination of that, preferably spread throughout the week.

-Adults should also do moderate to intense muscle strengthening activity involving all muscle groups 2 or more days a week.

The National Institutes of Health also encourages some level of activity among cancer survivors, citing research that shows it can help improve physical and mental health after debilitating treatments, and enhance quality of life.

