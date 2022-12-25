Freezing temperatures impact Metro's online trip planner

On Christmas Eve, Metro leaders were alerted to burst pipes at the agency's former headquarters.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Metro says customers using the agency's online trip planner may be experiencing inaccurate results this Christmas due to multiple days of extremely cold weather.

On December 24, Metro leaders were alerted that pipes in a data center building burst, threatening to damage network equipment that remains housed at the agency’s former headquarters.

A partial shutdown of power is required to address standing water and mitigate damage in the building, according to a news release.

While a disaster recovery plan is in place, Metro will conduct ongoing data migration to avoid damage to systems which may impact customer-facing trip planning applications.

Metro officials say busETA experienced an outage early in the migration but is now back online. However, online trip planning data may not be accurate for customers through the website or third-party applications since data feeds are taken from open-source information Metro provides.

Customers are asked to allow for extra time for travel until the issue is resolved.

This is all the information available at this time.

Stay with WUSA9 for further updates as they are provided.