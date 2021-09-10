Police: Officer and 1 man injured in Oxon Hill shooting

The officer suffered minor injuries, and the condition of the man shot by the officer is not yet known.

OXON HILL, Md. — Two people are injured, including an officer, following a shooting in Oxon Hill, Maryland Friday afternoon, Prince George's County Police Cpl. Nicholas Clayton said.

Around 12:44 p.m., Prince George's County police officers were called to the 1100 block of Owens Road for reports of a "disorderly person." According to Clayton, when an officer arrived on scene he found the man and there was a physical confrontation between the officer and the man. The officer fired his gun, Clayton said.

The officer suffered minor injuries but is expected to recover, and the condition of the man shot by the officer is not yet known, according to Clayton.

Prince George's County Police did not offer any information on the conduct of the man described by police as disorderly, nor has any further identifying information been released.