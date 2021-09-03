DC Police Chief: Officer shoots man suspected in homicide after chase

Police said two men were shot and one died from his injuries.

WASHINGTON — Officers investigating a homicide in Northwest D.C. Friday shot a man they say was leaving the scene. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the man pulled a gun on officers after a chase and crash.

In a press conference Friday morning, Chief Contee explained what happened.

Officers were first alerted to the sound of gunshots in the area of 9th and Rittenhouse Street NW just after midnight. Responding officers found two people who had been shot. One of the victims had obvious life-threatening injuries, Contee said. That man died from his injuries. The second victim had injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

"While officers were rendering first-aid, they noticed an individual fleeing the scene of the homicide in a red, small SUV vehicle," Contee said.

MPD officers pursued the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, according to Contee. The driver of the red SUV rammed a police cruiser, made evasive moves and fled to 9th and Tuckerman Street Northwest, Contee said in the press conference.

Police said that's when the SUV crashed and flipped onto its side. When officers tried to get the driver out of the SUV, they noticed he was armed. Contee said the driver drew the firearm.

"Officers made several pleas for him to drop the firearm. He did not," Contee said.

9.3.21 Chief Contee provides on-scene briefing of officer involved shooting incident in 6300 block of 9th Street NW https://t.co/DpNBFgBHos — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 3, 2021

One of the MPD officers shot the driver, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at an area hospital, Contee said.

Police are still investigating the deadly shooting and have not released more details about the homicide victim, the suspect, or any additional details about the officer who shot the suspect.

Anyone who has information about the homicide on Rittenhouse Street is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

This is the second shooting involving an MPD officer this week.

On Tuesday, August 31, an officer shot and killed a man, identified as 34-year-old George Watson, after someone called to report a person standing on a balcony with a gun near the intersection of 14th Street and V Street in Northwest D.C.

One officer was injured in Tuesday's shooting. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

“It is unfortunate anytime we have to use force in any situation,” Contee said on Tuesday.