6 mail carriers robbed in DC, Maryland in less than 24 hours

WASHINGTON — Postal Inspectors are investigating after several mail carriers were robbed within 24 hours, some at gunpoint.

According to the United States Inspection Postal Service, six mail carriers in D.C. and Maryland have been robbed since Thursday afternoon.

The first robbery was reported in the 7400 block of Holly Avenue in Takoma Park, Maryland just before 1 p.m. The USPS letter carrier was working when two people walked up to them, took out a gun and demanded the carrier hand everything over. The two suspects then assaulted the carrier before running away. According to USPS, the carrier received minor injuries in the attack.

The second incident was reported just after 1:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of 8th Street in Northeast D.C. The robbery was very similar to the first incident as two people approached the carrier, took out a weapon and demanded the victim hand everything over. The pair ran after the robbery and the carrier was not injured in the robbery.

The suspects in both robberies are described as young men, possibly under 18, wearing ski masks who drove away in a black car.

The robberies continued Friday as another carrier was approached by a man around 10:30 a.m. in Wheaton, Maryland. USPS reports the man, who was wearing all black and a ski mask, robbed the carrier at gunpoint.

Less than 20 minutes later, another letter carrier was robbed in the 3300 block of Denton Drive in Beltsville, Maryland. The suspect approached the carrier and took out a gun before demanding the carrier hand everything over.

The suspect in both cases was described as a very skinny man with a high-pitched voice, possibly in his 20s. The man drove away in a black sedan with very dark tinted windows.

Another letter carrier was robbed approximately 35 minutes later in the 2000 block of Florida Avenue in Northwest D.C. The carrier told investigators a man walked up and assaulted the carrier before robbing them and driving away in a black Mercedes sedan.

The sixth and final robbery happened at 1:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Quiet Hours Court in Columbia, Maryland. USPS claims the letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a red shirt.

Anyone with information on any of the robberies is encouraged to reach out to Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455. There is a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the people responsible.

