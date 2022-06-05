Frederick Co. woman wanted for stealing $3,400 in vinyl records

Police are searching for the accused crate-digging criminal seen on surveillance video.

Do vinyl records actually sound better than CDs, digital downloads or streaming services? One woman in Frederick County appears to think so, since she's wanted for swiping more than $3,000-worth of long players.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the suspected thief from surveillance video in a Barnes & Noble store. She's shown taking a record and placing it in her bag.

The sheriff's office said the same unidentified woman is wanted in connection to numerous other record thefts, totaling more than $3,480 as of June 18.

The woman is described as between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 120 and 150 pounds with brown hair.

The woman is shown on multiple occasions, each time wearing eye glasses and a dark-colored baseball cap, while carrying a large light blue bag with a dark strap.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the woman.