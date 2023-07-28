FCPD launches final wave of 'Road Sharks' program to deter dangerous driving

Deterring aggressive driving, reducing crashes, and changing driving behavior is the aim of the program launched in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX, Virginia — Nearly 15,000 drivers have been stopped, warned or ticketed in Fairfax County since the police department launched its "Road Shark Campaign" in March. Now, FCPD will launch the fourth and final stage of the safe driving initiative on Monday.

Throughout the campaign there has been an increase in patrolling, traffic stops, and public awareness initiatives. Officers have also ticketed and warned thousands of drivers engaging in speeding, hands-free violations, and highway sign violations.

During the previous wave, officers issued almost 6,000 citations and warnings over the course of six days. That was up from the 5,025 citations and warnings issued in the second wave and 3,776 given out in the first phase. Of the nearly 14, 639 total citations/warnings, 650 have been for reckless driving.

The department says giving out citations will help them reach their ultimate goal.

"Our commitment to safeguarding lives on our roads goes beyond issuing citations but emphasizes education to create a culture of responsible driving habits," FCPD authorities said.

The campaign will end on Aug. 6.

For more on this and other traffic safety initiatives in Fairfax County, click here.

WATCH NEXT: Police officer nearly killed by speeding car on traffic stop