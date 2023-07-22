'Road Shark' | Police issue over 5,800 citations, warnings in Fairfax County in just six days

The 'Road Shark' program aims to deter aggressive driving, reduce crashes and change driving behavior.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police issued thousands of citations and warnings in Fairfax County over the course of six days as part of the "Road Shark" campaign.

The program works in conjunction with the Virginia State Police Department. Police announced the program in March and explained that it utilizes "high-visibility enforcement operations" targeting areas with high crash concentrations to reduce crashes on the road.

The program aims to deter aggressive driving, reduce crashes and change driving behavior. Deputy Chief of Police Robert Blakley said in March that the county has seen an increase in traffic crashes and aggressive driving behavior, specifically since the start of the pandemic.

Between July 10 and July 16, officers completed the third wave of the Road Shark campaign within the county.

In the first wave, police report officers issued 3,776 citations and warnings. That number increased in the second wave with 5,025 citations and warnings being issued.

In the most recent wave, police say 5,838 citations and warnings were issued within Fairfax County.

The fourth wave of the Road Shark program is scheduled to start on July 31.

