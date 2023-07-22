Police chase ends in crash, injuring 4 in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Four people are injured after a police chase ended in a crash in Loudoun County Saturday morning.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Sterling Boulevard near Holly Avenue in Sterling as deputies chased a suspect.
Very few details are available regarding the crash but deputies say multiple cars were involved. Four people were taken to area hospitals for help and all four are expected to survive.
The suspect involved in the chase is in custody and faces multiple charges. There is no word on what instigated the police chase and deputies have not identified the suspect.
Deputies say there is no threat to the public at this time but there is a heavy police presence in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the next several hours.
This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more details become available.
