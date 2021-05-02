Man with outstanding warrants gains unauthorized access to jet at Joint Base Andrews

The unarmed man was given a federal summons for trespassing and turned over to local police.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — An investigation is underway after a man gained unauthorized access to a jet at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County on Thursday. JBA is the military facility where Air Force One is housed.

According to a statement from JBA, the man was unarmed but was able to access the flightline and enter a C-40 aircraft assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing. He was detained by JBA security and interviewed by Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

While the JBA statement says there's no indication that the man has links to any extremist groups, he had two outstanding warrants and was turned over to Prince George's County Sheriff's Office. He was given a federal summons for trespassing.

"The security of our installation is paramount," Col. Roy Oberhaus, the vice wing commander of the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews, said. "This was a serious breach of security and Joint Base Andrews is investigating the incident to determine how this happened so it doesn't happen again."

No Air Force personnel were harmed in the intrusion, according to the JBA statement. The man's identity was not released.

See the full statement from Joint Base Andrews below:

