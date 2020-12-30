Medical staff at Joint Base Andrews receive COVID-19 vaccine

It is still unknown how many more vaccinations will be distributed in the coming days, officials say.

WASHINGTON — Airmen a part of the medical personnel staff at Joint Base Andrews were vaccinated Wednesday morning, according to media officials on base.

The medical staff at the 316th Medical Group started vaccinating the medical personnel and first responder airmen with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately a dozen airmen were vaccinated, according to Zach Baddorf, Media Chief 316th Wing PA.

This is the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive at Joint Base Andrews, officials said.

More than one million Americans have received a coronavirus vaccine, according to a tally from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC data also said that more than 9 million vaccinations have been shipped across the country.

Maryland is expecting to recieve around 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and Virginia has ordered 146,400 doses of the vaccine. On Monday, Dr. Ankoor Shah, Interim Principal Deputy Director of D.C. Health, said they were expecting to get 12,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 4,700 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

D.C. health care workers began receiving vaccinations at new immunization clinics set up at Giant Pharmacies on Saturday.

In Virginia, The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said all 72,150 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be distributed directly to geographically diverse health care systems with ultracold storage capacity and will go to health care providers. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients will receive top priority among health care providers.