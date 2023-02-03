Man who drove stun gun into Officer Fanone's neck to plead guilty

Daniel Rodriguez, of California, is now scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing on Feb. 14.

WASHINGTON — A California man charged with assaulting former DC Police Officer Mike Fanone with a stun gun on Jan. 6 is now set to plead guilty in the case, according to a court notice posted Friday morning.

Daniel Rodriguez, 39, of Panorama City, California, was scheduled to begin trial along with co-defendant Edward Badalian later this month on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, theft of government property and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. Instead, according to court records, a plea hearing is now set for Feb. 14 at 10 a.m.

Rodriguez is accused of repeatedly driving an electroshock device into the base of Fanone’s neck after the officer was dragged out of the Lower West Terrace Tunnel and into the crowd during the Capitol riot. Kyle Young, an Iowa man who gave Rodriguez the stun gun and helped to restrain Fanone, pleaded guilty last year to assaulting police and was sentenced to 86 months in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head, the Tennessee construction worker who dragged Fanone into the mob, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced last year to 90 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson, who sentenced both men, is also the judge assigned to Rodriguez’s case.

The DOJ's sentencing memo for Albuquerque Head includes this photo of the scars former Officer Mike Fanone received from being repeatedly tased on Jan. 6. pic.twitter.com/DwXXxzsKkz — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) October 19, 2022

At trial, Rodriguez would have faced a recorded interview he gave to the FBI in which he confessed to the assault on Fanone and said he had answered former President Donald Trump’s call to “battle” on Jan. 6.

“We thought we were being used as a part of a plan to save the country, to save America, save the Constitution, and the election, the integrity,” Rodriguez said. “We thought that we were going to save America, and we were wrong.”

When asked about the assault on Fanone, who has since left the police force, Rodriguez told agents he was ashamed of what he’d done.

“If I could go back… I wouldn’t do it again,” Rodriguez said. “But what I did, I can’t undo it… I’m embarrassed by it and I’m ashamed by it.”

If Rodriguez pleads guilty to assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon he would likely face a substantial prison sentence. Jury selection for his co-defendant, Badalian, was scheduled to begin Feb. 27. Another defendant charged alongside Young and Head, Thomas Sibick, of New York, is still awaiting trial as well in connection with the assault on Fanone. While other rioters were attacking the officer, prosecutors say Sibick robbed Fanone of his badge and radio. Sibick then returned home with the badge to New York and buried it in his backyard. Fanone’s radio has never been recovered.