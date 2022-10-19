Rioter who dragged Officer Fanone into crowd should serve 8 years in prison, DOJ says

Prosecutors said in a sentencing memo Albuquerque Cosper Head participated in some of the most "barbaric violence" on Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON — The Tennessee man who dragged former DC Police Officer Michael Fanone into the mob on Jan. 6 should serve eight years in prison, prosecutors argued in a sentencing memo Wednesday.

Albuquerque Cosper Head, a construction worker from Johnson City, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in May to one felony count of assaulting police. Head was one of a number of men charged in connection with the brutal assault on Fanone – among them his co-defendant Kyle Young, who pleaded guilty to the same count and was sentenced last month to seven years in prison.

In a sentencing memo filed Wednesday, prosecutors said a longer sentence for Head was warranted because of his lengthy criminal history, which includes 45 prior arrests and multiple convictions for domestic violence, and his role in initiating the assault on Fanone. Head also claimed to police after his arrest that he had been trapped in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel by the crowd.

“This claim is flatly contradicted by video evidence depicting his willful and persistent participation in some of the most barbaric violence on January 6,” assistant U.S. attorneys Cara Gardner and Kimberly Paschall wrote in their memo.

According to the memo, Head joined in the mob’s assault on police in the tunnel and used a stolen riot shield to strike toward officers. When he lost control of the shield and rioters were pushed out of the tunnel, Head wrapped his arm around the neck of Fanone – who was on the front line – and yelled, “I’ve got on!” as he dragged him into the mob.

“Head continued to restrain Officer Fanone while another rioter applied a taser to the base of the officer’s skull. Head only let go when Officer Fanone reacted with enough force to free himself from Head’s grip,” prosecutors wrote. “Although Head was separated from Officer Fanone in the moments that followed, Head would have been able to hear the sound of the taser being activated again, Officer Fanone’s screams of agony, and the yells from another rioter to ‘Kill him with his own gun!’ Head forced his way back through the crowd as a group of rioters began to surround the officer to protect him from his attackers. Undeterred, Head reached toward Officer Fanone repeatedly, grabbing onto the officer and trying to regain control until one of Fanone’s protectors forcibly pushed Head away.”

Prosecutors said that warranted a 96-month prison sentence – the maximum allowed by the charge Head pleaded guilty to. They also asked he be ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay at least $2,000 in restitution. As of Wednesday afternoon, Head’s attorney, federal public defender G. Nicholas Wallace, had not yet filed his own sentencing memo.

Head was scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. by U.S. District Judge Amy B. Jackson.