DC braces for former President Trump's indictment

The January 6th attack impacted life in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for months.

WASHINGTON — When you can see the Capitol dome in Washington, D.C., security is often part of the view, too.

"I consider it to be a very special place," said Etta Fielek from a park bench in Stanton Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday.

She has called this neighborhood home for more than 40 years. And, says the past couple of years have had some challenges.

"On January 6th, we could hear the cacophony. We could hear the rioters in the Capitol," said Fielek.

"And then the fencing, that fencing from hell that never went away, took two years. And then then pandemic comes like, okay, how else can we change life? Yeah. How else do we really mess this up?" she recalled.

Now, a return trip to D.C. by former President Trump is on the minds of some here who are uncertain about what his court appearance just blocks away could mean for life on this side of the Capitol.

"I mean, definitely considering what happened on January 6th," said Capitol Hill resident Abby Garmon. "I would say there's cause for concern or at least, you know, being vigilant."

Others say when this is your neighborhood, you learn to live with the history and the security that can come with it.

"I feel like since D.C. is a relatively left-leaning area, I don't think there will be too much of like a hubbub like there was on January 6th," explained Willy Carlsen.

And if there is any trouble, Fielek says they can handle that, too.

"We rebuild. Life goes on. Fencing came down," she said.