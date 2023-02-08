What to expect from Donald Trump's first court appearance

Trump's arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.

WASHINGTON — The indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday marks the first time that the former president has been formally held accountable for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. And it adds new details to what was already known about his actions, and those of his key allies, in the weeks leading up to the violent Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. It describes how Trump repeatedly told supporters and others that he had won the election, despite knowing that was false, and how he tried to persuade state officials, his own vice president and finally Congress to overturn the legitimate results.

While much has already been reported about the contents of the indictment, there are still questions about what comes next for the former president.

Trump's arraignment is scheduled to happen at 4 p.m. on Thursday. It is set to happen at D.C.'s federal courthouse. Trump's attorney said he could appear either virtually or in person, but it is not clear which it will be.

It's safe to say there will be an increased police presence tomorrow around the court appearance, but exact details have not yet been made public. DC Police put out a statement late Tuesday night saying they are ready for any potential protests.

"The Metropolitan Police Department is working closely with our federal law enforcement partners to monitor the situation and plan accordingly to ensure the safety of DC residents and visitors. MPD encourages the public to remain vigilant, if you see something, say something. Please report immediate suspicious activity by calling 911," the statement reads.