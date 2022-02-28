Officials heighten security ahead of State of the Union address

Outside of the usual safety preparations for the State of the Union address, law enforcement is preparing for the possible truck convoy heading to DC.

WASHINGTON — The State of the Union address on Tuesday has heightened security around the Capitol as possible truck convoys could cause disruptions.

The Secret Service is leading the security for the State of the Union, which requires more safety preparations and partnerships with local and federal agencies including DC Police, US Capitol Police and Park Police.

The D.C. National Guard has been requested for assistance for at least the rest of the week. The police department has officers on hand from other cities including Baltimore and Philadelphia.

"We're assuring residents that we've been planning and using the best tools in our disposal to minimize disruption, and we will communicate frequently all that we know when we know it," Mayor Muriel Bowser told WUSA9 in a briefing on Monday.

Chief Contee could not provide specifics on the security plan, but emphasized demonstrators are welcome to the city. However, he stressed he will not tolerate illegal activity if the truck convoy reaches the city.

"I want to be very clear, we are prepared to take swift law enforcement actions for violations of our local and federal laws if necessary," MPD Chief Robert Contee said.

Increased security began last week when the District deployed trucks to block roads. Out of an abundance of caution and request from the Secret Service, temporary fencing was installed around the Capitol. USCP Assistant Acting Chief Sean Gallagher said he is confident with the security plan in place and will discuss removing the fence soon after the event.

Mayor Bowser said she supports the fencing if that is what federal law enforcement has deemed necessary. Bowser has vocalized the need for more intense security measures during any joint session of Congress, especially ones involving the president.

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-DC, said that she understands the need for the fencing, but wants it gone as soon as possible after any potential threat is over.

“I understand the security concerns related to the trucker convoy and the State of the Union address that led to the fencing being temporarily reinstalled around the Capitol," Norton said in a statement. "However, I will ensure that the fencing comes down as soon as possible to restore freedom of movement for District of Columbia residents and the general public.”

Some of the street closures will begin at 5:30 p.m. on March 1 and the rest will begin at 7 p.m. on March 1.

Residents who live near the Capitol seem to have adjusted to the familiar approach to the security.

"I think we learned on January 6th that you can't be too careful about the crazies, so sometimes you have to go the extra measures," Erika Saund said.

"It's something you get used to you just avoid certain areas after a certain while," Pooja Tiwari said. "It's not a great feeling and it doesn't feel warm and inviting."