National

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights

The company blames staffing shortages and maintenance, among other issues.

WASHINGTON — American Airlines is cutting back on flights until July after canceling hundreds of flights over the weekend.

Only about 1% of flights should be affected, but that can be upwards of 50 to 80 cancellations a day.

So, American is canceling these flights, because, they were overambitious in trying to rebuild the airline after the pandemic, said Henry H. Harteveldt, President, Atmosphere Research Group.

Harteveldt says that to avoid issues, people should check their flights up to 72 hours in advance to make sure they are ahead of these cancellations that American Airlines is doing over the next month.

Delta hiring hundreds of pilots

Delta Airlines is looking to hire more than a thousand pilots by next summer, according to a company memo seen by CNBC.

American, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines and other carriers have restarted or plan to resume pilot hiring this year.

