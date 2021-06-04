Frontier Airlines plane off runway at Reagan National Airport

There are no reported injuries at this time, officials say.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Frontier Airlines airplane slid off the end of the runway at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Friday evening, officials tell WUSA9.

At 10:30 p.m., officials said Frontier Airlines flight 538, arriving at Reagan National Airport (DCA) from Denver (DEN) and operated on an Airbus A320, landed safely before coming to a stop in a grassy area off the end of Runway 1.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Officials said passengers will be deplaned from the aircraft via stairs and bused to the terminal.

Runway 1/19 has been temporarily closed to air traffic while airport crews assess the situation while Runway 15/33 is open, officials said. Further information will be shared when available.

>> Frontier Flight 538 from Denver to DC overran the DCA runway, around 10:15PM, passengers still stuck, no reported injuries @WUSA9 @CBSNews #breaking https://t.co/KAI0bZUNo1 — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) June 5, 2021

