DC residents can receive $51 gift cards, chance to win plane tickets for getting vaccinated

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the new incentives for residents receiving their first dose, starting June 19

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that District residents getting their first dose at select sites could receive $51 gift cards and be entered for a chance to win free flights.

The mayor is calling on community members to sign up for the third DC COVID-19 Community Corps Day of Action. The event will take place on Juneteenth (Saturday, June 19). The goal of each Day of Action is to engage neighbors who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. Learn more and register by clicking here.

The announcement comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that Washington, DC has reached 70% of adults having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

While anyone can get vaccinated at District vaccination sites, the gift cards are only available to District residents. Residents between the ages of 12 and 17 must be accompanied by a guardian. Residents will receive the gift card after getting their shot.

Additionally, residents getting their shot at Anacostia High School on Juneteenth will be entered to win two roundtrips American Airlines tickets to anywhere the airline flies. The tickets can be used for domestic or international flights.

More information about the gift cards and American Airlines tickets will be posted on coronavirus.dc.gov/incentives.

A full schedule of the days and hours of the current walk-up sites can be found on coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccinatedc. Some sites will have special hours on the Day of Action.

Walk-Up Vaccination Site Hours for the DC COVID-19 Community Corps Day of Action

Anacostia High School*, 9am-1pm, 2pm-7pm | Pﬁzer, Ages 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Ages 18+

Arena Stage, 8am-12pm, 1pm-5pm | Johnson & Johnson, Ages 18+

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, 9am-1pm | Pﬁzer, Ages 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Ages 18+

Eastern High School, 9am-1pm, 2pm-7pm | Pﬁzer, Ages 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Ages 18+

Ida B. Wells Middle School, 9am-1pm, 2pm-7pm | Pﬁzer, Ages 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Ages 18+

RISE Demonstration Center*, 9am-5pm | Johnson & Johnson, Ages 18+

Ron Brown High School*, 9am-5pm | Pﬁzer, Ages 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Ages 18+

Luke C. Moore, 9am – 5pm | Pﬁzer, Ages 12+, Johnson & Johnson, Ages 18+

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 9am-1pm, 2pm-6:30pm | Johnson & Johnson, Ages 18+

Residents are able to see approximate wait times, if there is a wait, at each site at coronavirus.dc.gov/dontwait. The walk-up sites are in addition to the pharmacies, clinics, and health care providers that are also administering the vaccines citywide. Residents can find the closest available vaccination location at vaccines.gov or by texting their zip code to GETVAX (438829) in English, or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.

The COVID-19 vaccine is free.