FAIRFAX, Va. — The World Series is just around the corner, and bars and restaurants are gearing up for Nationals fans. If you want to go to a watch party but don't want to make the trek into the District, here are some alternatives spots in Virginia and Maryland.

Virginia:

Nationals Watch Party at Van Dyck Park in Fairfax, Virginia

  • When? Saturday, October 26 from 8:07 pm to 11:30 pm
  • The event is free. There will be food and beer available for purchase.

Settle Down Easy Brewing

Bar Deco and Fish Market

  • When? Starting Tues., Oct. 22
  • Where? 717 Sixth St., NW; 105 King St., Alexandria
  • Free popcorn and foot-long hot dogs with toppings inspired by players? Count us in.

The Greene Turtle

  • When? Friday, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Where? 7879 Heneska Loop, Alexandria
  • The Green Turtle is hosting a Game 3 watch party on Friday from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Don't forget to wear your best Halloween costume for a chance to win over $300 in prizes.

Watch Party and The Wharf

  • When? All through the World Series
  • Where? The Wharf, Transit Pier
  • All games will be shown on a giant screen on the floating stage. There will be giveaways, beer and wine bars.

Maryland:

Quincy’s South

  • When? Through the World Series
  • Where? 11401 Woodglen Dr., Bethesda
  • Gerardo Parra themed “baby shark” sliders and Howie Kendrick-inspired nachos? Now that's a celebration. Quincy's will also offer bottle buckets and pitchers during the games.

The Barking Dog

Brickside Food & Drink 

  • When? Tuesday, Oct. 22 starting at 8:08 p.m.
  • Where? 4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814 
  • Brickside is offering food and drink specials during the World Series. 

Matchbox

  • When? Through the World Series
  • Where? Multiple locations across the DMV
  • All locations are celebrating the Nats by offering happy-hour-priced food and drinks to anyone wearing Nats gear.

The Greene Turtle

  • When? Friday, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
  • Where? Multiple Maryland locations
  • The Green Turtle is hosting a Game 3 watch party on Friday from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Don't forget to wear your best Halloween costume for a chance to win over $300 in prizes.

