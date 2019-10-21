FAIRFAX, Va. — The World Series is just around the corner, and bars and restaurants are gearing up for Nationals fans. If you want to go to a watch party but don't want to make the trek into the District, here are some alternatives spots in Virginia and Maryland.

Virginia:

Nationals Watch Party at Van Dyck Park in Fairfax, Virginia

When? Saturday, October 26 from 8:07 pm to 11:30 pm

The event is free. There will be food and beer available for purchase.

Settle Down Easy Brewing

When? Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Where? 2822 Fallfax Dr, Falls Church, VA 22042

Any inning the Nats hit a home run it's $1 off pints and $2 tacos.

Bar Deco and Fish Market

When? Starting Tues., Oct. 22

Where? 717 Sixth St., NW; 105 King St., Alexandria

Free popcorn and foot-long hot dogs with toppings inspired by players? Count us in.

The Greene Turtle

When? Friday, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.



Where? 7879 Heneska Loop, Alexandria

The Green Turtle is hosting a Game 3 watch party on Friday from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Don't forget to wear your best Halloween costume for a chance to win over $300 in prizes.

Watch Party and The Wharf

When? All through the World Series

Where? The Wharf, Transit Pier

All games will be shown on a giant screen on the floating stage. There will be giveaways, beer and wine bars.

Maryland:

Quincy’s South

When? Through the World Series

Where? 11401 Woodglen Dr., Bethesda

Gerardo Parra themed “baby shark” sliders and Howie Kendrick-inspired nachos? Now that's a celebration. Quincy's will also offer bottle buckets and pitchers during the games.

The Barking Dog

When? Through the World Series

Where? 4723 Elm St, Bethesda, MD 20814

Happy hour specials continue past 8 p.m. to the end of each game. There will be $5 pint sized rail drinks, $10 pitchers of select beers and more.

Brickside Food & Drink

When? Tuesday, Oct. 22 starting at 8:08 p.m.

Where? 4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Brickside is offering food and drink specials during the World Series.

Matchbox

When? Through the World Series

Where? Multiple locations across the DMV

All locations are celebrating the Nats by offering happy-hour-priced food and drinks to anyone wearing Nats gear.

