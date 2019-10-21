FAIRFAX, Va. — The World Series is just around the corner, and bars and restaurants are gearing up for Nationals fans. If you want to go to a watch party but don't want to make the trek into the District, here are some alternatives spots in Virginia and Maryland.
Virginia:
Nationals Watch Party at Van Dyck Park in Fairfax, Virginia
- When? Saturday, October 26 from 8:07 pm to 11:30 pm
- The event is free. There will be food and beer available for purchase.
- When? Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
- Where? 2822 Fallfax Dr, Falls Church, VA 22042
- Any inning the Nats hit a home run it's $1 off pints and $2 tacos.
- When? Starting Tues., Oct. 22
- Where? 717 Sixth St., NW; 105 King St., Alexandria
- Free popcorn and foot-long hot dogs with toppings inspired by players? Count us in.
- When? Friday, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Where? 7879 Heneska Loop, Alexandria
- The Green Turtle is hosting a Game 3 watch party on Friday from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Don't forget to wear your best Halloween costume for a chance to win over $300 in prizes.
- When? All through the World Series
- Where? The Wharf, Transit Pier
- All games will be shown on a giant screen on the floating stage. There will be giveaways, beer and wine bars.
RELATED: Nationals to hold free World Series watch parties for Games 1 and 2 at Nats Park, rain or shine
Maryland:
- When? Through the World Series
- Where? 11401 Woodglen Dr., Bethesda
- Gerardo Parra themed “baby shark” sliders and Howie Kendrick-inspired nachos? Now that's a celebration. Quincy's will also offer bottle buckets and pitchers during the games.
- When? Through the World Series
- Where? 4723 Elm St, Bethesda, MD 20814
- Happy hour specials continue past 8 p.m. to the end of each game. There will be $5 pint sized rail drinks, $10 pitchers of select beers and more.
- When? Tuesday, Oct. 22 starting at 8:08 p.m.
- Where? 4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
- Brickside is offering food and drink specials during the World Series.
- When? Through the World Series
- Where? Multiple locations across the DMV
- All locations are celebrating the Nats by offering happy-hour-priced food and drinks to anyone wearing Nats gear.
- When? Friday, from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Where? Multiple Maryland locations
- The Green Turtle is hosting a Game 3 watch party on Friday from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Don't forget to wear your best Halloween costume for a chance to win over $300 in prizes.
RELATED: Here's the updated World Series schedule
Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.